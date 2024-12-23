Fill the three vacant seats to avoid another crisis (KOR)

We are dumbfounded that the governing People Power Party (PPP) and the majority Democratic Party (DP) are both bent on seeking political gains even amid a national crisis from the Dec. 14 impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the National Assembly. The DP even threatened to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo who serves as acting president. In a press conference on Sunday, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae warned that the majority party will hold Han accountable if he doesn’t promulgate by Tuesday the two special acts on appointing special prosecutors to investigate Yoon’s alleged rebellion against the state and the first lady’s corruption. The DP threatens to immediately impeach the acting president if he delays the promulgation of the two acts or vetoes them.



It is desirable if the acting president accepts the two special acts to avoid a national chaos, but the final decision is up to him. If the acting president finds too many unconstitutionalities in the two acts, he can veto them. But the DP threatens to impeach Han by defining his legitimate exercise of veto power as “an antistate move to earn time for the destruction of evidence.”



Moreover, there are disagreements over whether at least a half or two-thirds of the 300 votes are required to impeach an acting president is not clear. If the DP pushes for Han’s impeachment, it will thrust the country into an unprecedented crisis. If the majority party feels any sense of responsibility, it must act prudently.



The PPP is no different, either. Its floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said that the governing party will boycott the hearings on Monday and Tuesday for candidates for the three empty seats in the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Court. Rep. Kweon, a former prosecutor, plans to demand an adjudication on competence disputes from the court if the majority party pushes the appointments of the three candidates. “An acting president can appoint a justice of the court in the absence of the president, but not when the president is suspended from his duty,” Kweon argued.



But the problem is that the current law doesn’t define the scope of an acting president’s role based on the absence or suspension of the president. According to Kweon’s logic, the current six-member bench must judge the constitutionality of the impeachment of the president. Would the public accept a ruling by only two-thirds of the nine-member bench?



Moreover, as more than six justices are needed to approve the impeachment, it can be rejected if only one of the six justices opposes it. To avert another national crisis, the legislature must first fill the three empty seats in the court and proceed with its trial on the constitutionality of the impeachment.







여야, 협박·꼼수 정치 그만두고 정국 안정 힘 모아야



민주, 대혼란 초래할 한 대행 탄핵 거론 접어야

국민의힘, 헌재 재판관 3명 임명 응하는 게 순리





윤석열 대통령 탄핵으로 국가적 비상 상황이 벌어졌는데도 정국 안정은 아랑곳하지 않고 정치적 유불리만 따지는 여야의 행태가 가관이다. 더불어민주당은 이미 윤 대통령이 탄핵당한 마당에 대통령 권한대행까지 탄핵하겠다는 소리를 서슴지 않고 있다. 박찬대 원내대표는 어제 기자간담회에서 “한덕수 대통령 권한대행이 24일까지 ‘내란 특검법’과 ‘김건희 여사 특검법’을 공포하지 않으면 그 즉시 책임을 묻겠다”고 위협했다. 한덕수 대행이 특검법 공포를 미루거나 거부권(재의요구권)을 행사하면 즉각 탄핵을 추진하겠다는 뜻이다.



조속한 정국 수습을 위해서는 한 대행이 두 특검 법안을 수용하는 것이 현실적이다. 찬성 여론이 높은 이들 두 법안에 대해 거부권을 행사할 경우 여론의 반발로 정치적 혼란이 커질 가능성이 크다. 이미 한 대행이 거부권을 행사한 양곡법이나 국회증언감정법 등과는 달리 생각해야 한다는 지적이 나오는 것도 이 때문이다. 그러나 민주당이 한 대행의 거부권에 대해 “증거인멸의 시간을 벌어주는 반국가적 행위”라며 탄핵하겠다고 을러대는 것은 도를 지나친 협박 정치다. 게다가 대통령 권한대행의 탄핵 요건이 국회 재적 과반인지, 재적 2/3 이상인지도 의견이 분분한 상황이다. 민주당이 실제로 한 대행의 탄핵을 추진하겠다고 나선다면 엄청난 혼란이 벌어질 게 뻔하다. 국회 절대다수 의석을 쥔 민주당이 현 시국을 정리할 책임을 느끼고 있다면 자중하길 바란다.



어떻게든 대통령 탄핵 심판의 발목을 잡아 보려는 국민의힘의 ‘꼼수 정치’도 꼴사납다. 권성동 원내대표는 어제 헌법재판관 인사청문회(23~24일) 보이콧 방침을 밝히면서 “재판관 임명안이 국회를 통과하는 즉시 헌재에 권한쟁의심판을 제기할 것”이라고 밝혔다. 권 원내대표는 “대통령 권한대행은 대통령 궐위 시엔 헌법재판관을 임명할 수 있지만, 직무정지 기간엔 임명할 수 없다”고 주장했다.



권 원내대표의 주장이 법리적으로 터무니없는 소리는 아닐 것이다. 다만 문제는 현행 헌법이 대통령 권한대행의 직무 범위를 궐위와 직무정지로 나누어 규정하지 않는다는 점이다. 결국 현실과 여론이 중요한데, 권 원내대표의 말대로라면 헌재는 현행 6인 재판관 체제로 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추를 판결해야 한다. 대통령 탄핵 심판과 같은 막중한 사안을 재판관 정원 9인 중 3인이나 빠진 상태에서 진행하는 게 온당한가. 6인 체제의 헌재가 어떤 결론을 내든 국민이 납득하겠는가. 게다가 탄핵소추는 재판관 6인 이상의 찬성이 있어야 하므로 1명만 반대해도 탄핵안은 기각된다. 국민의힘의 계산이 너무 뻔하다. 이걸 어떻게 국민이 용인하겠나. 헌재 결정이 또 다른 위기로 이어지는 것을 막으려면 재판관 정원을 다 채운 뒤 탄핵심판을 진행하는 게 상식이자 순리다.

