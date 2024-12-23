How curators change today into history (KOR)

KANG HYE-RAN

The author is a senior reporter on culture at the JoongAng Ilbo.



Girls’ Generation’s 2007 song “Into the New World” has emerged as a new protest song in the aftermath of Dec. 3 emergency martial law. The song was first sung in rallies during the Ewha Womans University sit-in in 2016, when students and alumni protested against the school’s plan to establish a college for lifelong education. Placards and appeal posters were posted around the school. Some of them were collected by the Ewha Museum, because they would be historical records even if they were not classified as a relic right away.



Some people have also been busy at the rallies for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The artifacts collected by the staff of the National Museum of Korean History included glow-in-the-dark cheering sticks, various hand warmers, balloons, and hand-held national flags, showcasing the different protest culture of millennials and Gen Z. The collection includes the extra edition of the JoongAng Ilbo reporting the passage of the impeachment motion by the National Assembly. As the “living wastes” of the ancient people we see in museums provide great historical clues, the gravity of the collection can be gauged.



In fact, there have been cases in which such data became a national registered cultural heritage. A case in point is a participant survey taken by Yonsei University students Kim Dal-jung and Ahn Byung-joon during the April 19 Revolution in 1960, when they met with the injured, witnesses and the arrested. The survey captured the testimony from an arrested protestor as he was being taken, “I am innocent but I am afraid I would be tortured for a false charge of Communism.” The survey became a registered heritage along with emergency martial law declaration leaflets, armbands worn by students and posters collected from the scene. A list of injured protestors at the time of April 18 rally at Korea University, which triggered the revolution, is registered separately.



Just because records existed at an historical upheaval doesn’t mean they can tell you what really happened at that time. Right after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, curators at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., were agonizing over what to collect and preserve. Someone asked a question. “If you lived in Sarajevo on June 24, 1914, what would you collect?” Who would have predicted that a bullet directed at the Austrian crown prince would lead to a world war?



Therefore, they decided to stick to the basic collection. Included were fragments and debris of the sites of the attacks and photos recording the victims. Furthermore, they worked on securing articles with specific storytelling. One curator was particularly interested in the story of a window washer on The New York Times. Trapped in the elevator in the World Trade Center, he barely escaped using his cleaning equipment. The museum traced the window washer and convinced him to donate his uniform and dust covered squeegee.



Kim Su-jin, director of education at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History said, “A collection is more meaningful if it connected to the existential human beings at the place at the time rather than passive collection.” That’s how our today becomes history.







박물관으로 간 ‘탄핵 응원봉’

강혜란 문화선임기자



12·3 비상계엄사태를 맞아 신(新) 민중가요로 떠오른 ‘다시 만난 세계’(소녀시대, 2007)가 맨 처음 집회에서 불린 건 2016년 소위 ‘이화여대 농성 사태’ 때다. 학교 측 평생교육 단과대(미래라이프대학) 설립 계획을 반대하며 재학생·졸업생이 점거 시위를 벌이던 중 이 노래를 함께 불렀다. 당시 학내 곳곳엔 각종 플래카드와 호소문이 나부꼈다. 이 중 일부가 이대박물관 측에 의해 수거됐다. 당장 유물로 분류되진 않아도 역사의 기록이 될 수 있기 때문이다.



이번 윤석열 대통령 탄핵 찬반 시위 현장에서도 바삐 움직인 이들이 있다. 대한민국역사박물관(서울 종로구) 직원들이 수집한 것들엔 MZ세대의 변화된 시위 문화를 보여주는 야광 탄핵 응원봉, 각종 핫팩·풍선과 손 태극기 등이 포함됐다. 국회의 탄핵소추안 통과를 알린 중앙일보 호외도 있다. 우리가 박물관에서 만나는 고대인의 ‘생활 쓰레기’가 얼마나 큰 역사적 힌트가 되는지를 생각하면, 이 같은 수집의 무게를 가늠할 수 있다.



실제로 이런 자료가 국가등록문화유산이 된 사례도 있다. 1960년 4·19혁명 당시 연세대 학생이던 김달중·안병준이 부상자·데모목격자·연행자 등을 만나 남긴 참여자 조사서가 대표적이다. 연행 도중 감정을 묻자 “정정당당하나 공산주의라는 누명 씌운 고문이 있을지 두려웠다” 등의 증언이 박제됐다. 당시 현장에서 수집한 비상계엄포고문 등 유인물과 학생들이 찬 완장, 벽보와 함께 2020년 등록유산이 됐다. 혁명의 도화선이 된 4·18 고려대 시위의 부상자 명단도 별건으로 등록됐다.



역사적 격변이란 게 그때 거기에 있었다고 해서 의미와 파장을 제대로 알 수 없다. 2001년 9·11테러 직후 워싱턴 DC의 국립미국역사박물관 큐레이터들은 무엇을 수집하고 보존해야 할지 고민에 빠졌다. 누군가 질문을 던졌다. “1914년 6월 24일 사라예보에 살았다면 무엇을 수집했을까?” 당시 오스트리아 황태자를 향해 쏜 총탄이 세계대전으로 이어질 거라고 누가 예상했겠는가(박물관 홈페이지의 에세이 ‘9·11 수집하기: 한 큐레이터의 이야기’ 참고).



그 때문에 그들은 기초 컬렉션에 충실을 기하기로 했다. 공격 현장 자체의 파편과 잔해, 그리고 희생자들을 기록한 사진들이 포함됐다. 나아가 구체적인 스토리텔링이 있는 물건을 확보하는 데 힘썼다. 한 큐레이터는 뉴욕타임스에서 읽은 어느 창문닦이의 사연에 끌렸다. 세계무역센터 엘리베이터에 갇혔던 그는 자신의 청소도구를 활용해 가까스로 문을 열고 탈출했다. 박물관은 거듭된 요청 끝에 그의 유니폼과 먼지 묻은 청소도구를 기증받을 수 있었다. “수동적 수집이 아니라 그때 그 장소의 실존적 인간과 연결되는 컬렉션이 더 큰 의미를 띠게 된다”(대한민국역사박물관 김수진 교육과장)는 관점이다. 우리의 오늘이 그렇게 역사가 된다.

