집 사다가 인종차별 당한 여성, 편견에 맞서 목소리 내다
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 13:59
Woman Who Faced Racism When Buying a Home Speaks Out Against Bias
Raven Baxter, who was astonished when a white homeowner tried to deny her the right to buy a condo, will be the face of a new national campaign to help combat housing discrimination.
In May, Baxter, who is Black and a molecular biologist and science communicator, shared her experience on social media. Many followers urged her to file a discrimination claim with the Virginia Fair Housing Office and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The National Fair Housing Alliance will sponsor the educational blitz that will include television and radio ads in English and Spanish; four podcasts; and a targeted social media campaign in eight languages reaching YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and streaming audio platforms. HUD is providing a $1.3 million grant for the campaign, which will hit airwaves in summer 2025.
“Good things can happen when people stick up for themselves,” Baxter said. “Everyone deserves to be part of the American dream.”
Baxter was in escrow on a $749,000 ocean-view condo in Virginia Beach, when the seller learned she is Black and tried to cancel the sale. Baxter said her shock was compounded by her uncertainty about how to defend herself.
After the publication of her story in The New York Times, Baxter connected with a civil rights lawyer. She eventually settled out of court with the seller, Jane Walker, 84; Susan Pender, a real estate agent who represented Walker in the canceled sale; and Berkshire Hathaway RW Towne Realty, Pender’s brokerage. The details of the settlement are confidential, but Pender and the brokerage issued a public apology.
In an emailed statement, Joel Rubin, a spokesperson for RW Towne Realty, told the Times that Pender had informed Walker that her desire to cancel the sale because of race was illegal and then worked with Walker’s adult children to convince her to allow the sale to proceed.
Baxter ultimately decided against buying the condo and has purchased a different home.
Walker also issued Baxter an apology, writing, “I deeply regret saying anything that hurt you,” and “hope that you keep educating all of our young people about science.”
Walker and her attorney did not respond to a request for further comment.
집 사다가 인종차별 당한 여성, 편견에 맞서 목소리 내다
백인 소유 주택 매입 중 매매 권리를 거부당한 레이븐 백스터가 주택 차별을 막기 위한 전국 캠페인의 얼굴이 된다.
흑인으로 분자생물학자 겸 과학 정보 전달자인 백스터는 지난 5월 자신의 경험을 소셜미디어에 올렸다. 많은 팔로워는 그에게 버지니아 주택국과 미국 주택도시개발부(HUD)에 차별 신고를 할 것을 촉구한 바 있다.
이번 캠페인은 공정주택연맹이 주관하며 영어와 스페인어로 된 TVㆍ라디오 광고 , 팟캐스트 4건, 유튜브ㆍ페이스북ㆍ인스타그램ㆍ오디오스트리밍플랫폼 등에서 진행되는 8개 언어의 타깃 소셜미디어 캠페인 등이 포함된다. 이 캠페인은 2025년 여름 방송을 시작할 예정이며 HUD는 130만 달러(약 17억원)를 지원했다.
백스터는 “스스로를 위해 나서면 좋은 일이 생길 수 있다”면서 “모두가 미국의 꿈, 그 일부가 될 자격이 있다”고 말했다.
백스터는 버지니아 비치에 있는 74만 9000달러(약 9억 9000만원) 상당의 바다 전망 콘도 매매 계약을 체결하고 결제 대금을 예치한 상태였다. 하지만 그가 흑인이라는 사실을 알게 된 집주인은 주택 매도 취소를 시도했다. 백스터는 이 충격적인 상황에 어떻게 대응해야 할지 몰라 당혹스러웠다고 전했다.
이 사연이 뉴욕타임스에 보도되자 백스터는 한 민권 변호사와 연결됐다. 백스터는 84세의 판매자 제인 워커와 그를 대리했던 부동산 중개인 수전 펜더, 그리고 펜더가 소속된 중개사 버크셔 해서웨이 RW 타운리얼티와 법정 밖에서 합의했다. 합의에 대한 세부 내용은 비공개로 했지만, 펜더와 중개사는 공식 사과문을 발표했다.
RW타운리얼티 대변인 조엘 루빈은 뉴욕타임스에 보낸 이메일 입장문에서 펜더는 워커에게 ‘인종을 이유로 거래를 취소하는 것은 불법’이라는 점을 알렸고 워커의 성인 자녀와 협력해 거래를 진행하도록 설득했다고 밝혔다.
결국 백스터는 이 콘도를 사지 않기로 결정, 다른 집을 매입했다.
워커도 백스터에게 사과하고 “당신에게 상처를 준 말을 깊이 후회한다”면서 “앞으로도 계속 우리의 젊은이들에게 과학을 교육하길 바란다”고 말했다.
워커와 그의 변호인은 추가 입장 요청에 응하지 않았다.
WRITTEN BY DEBRA KAMIN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
