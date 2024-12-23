2PM's Junho donates 100 million won to support underprivileged children's medical care
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 17:25
Singer and actor Lee Jun-ho, also known as Junho of boy band 2PM, donated 100 million won ($69,000) to support the medical treatment of children from underprivileged families in time for Christmas, his agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
The fund will support treatments such as surgeries, transplants, rehabilitation and psychological support programs for hospitalized children at Samsung Medical Center, according to the agency.
“For Christmas, I wanted to return the love I have received and hoped children who needed treatment could enjoy a warm end of the year,” Lee said in a press release. “Moving forward, I want to continue to provide support through love and attention for those who need a hand.”
Lee is set to hold his fan concert “Midnight Sun” on Jan. 25 and 26 in the Inspire Arena at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island, Incheon. The concert will continue on to Tokyo on Feb. 8 and 9 and São Paulo, Brazil, on March 1 and 2.
He will also star in the upcoming Netflix series “Cashero” as an actor.
BY HAHN JANE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
