Stray Kids scores sixth consecutive No. 1 album on Billboard 200

DAY6 sells out Gocheok Sky Dome for two-concert series

BTS's V and Fifty Fifty make Billboard best new Christmas song list

Rock band Silica Gel to hold year-end concerts on Dec. 27, 28

Related Stories

K-pop album exports top $132M in first half of 2023

Fifty Fifty to return with new five-member lineup in September

Fifty Fifty to embark on inaugural U.S. tour in November

The Givers, Attrakt point fingers over girl group Fifty Fifty's canceled music video

Fifty Fifty's producer says he did not try to steal girl group's members