 DAY6 sells out Gocheok Sky Dome for two-concert series
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 15:59
Day6 performs at its ″The Present″ concert, which was held on Dec. 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Day6 performs at its ″The Present″ concert, which was held on Dec. 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
DAY6 became the first Korean rock band to hold a concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, one of the largest indoor concert halls in the nation.
 
The band held two concerts on Friday and Saturday, with the band saying the shows would help its fans "shake the burden off their shoulders and focus on the present."
 

“This is our first time performing at Gocheok Sky Dome and we are surprised at how big this venue is,” said the band members at the concert.
 
The band performed for 38,000 concertgoers during the two-show event. Tickets were sold out for both days.
 
Day6 performs at its ″The Present″ concert which was held on Dec. 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

“We thank ‘My Day’ [DAY6’s fandom] for being here with us on such a meaningful day, and we promise to make this concert one of the greatest of all time for you.”
 
DAY6 showcased its hit tracks, including “Shoot Me” (2019), “You Were Beautiful” (2017), “Welcome to the Show” and “Congratulations” (2016).
 
Day6 performs at its ″The Present″ concert which was held on Dec. 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Day6 poses for a photo at its ″The Present″ concert which was held on Dec. 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

“The title of our concert is ‘The Present,’ drawing on our hope that it will be a ‘present’ for our fans and it will help them forget their concerns and start focusing on the ‘present,’” the band members said.
 
“Next year is the 10th anniversary of our debut. We always ponder upon how we will repay our fans’ love, and we have figured out that we will find a way as we walk along the path together."
 
DAY6 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 as the agency’s first rock band. The band consists of four members who are all vocalists as well as instrumentalists. The members are guitarist Sungjin, bassist and guitarist Young K, keyboardist Wonpil and drummer Dowoon.
 
Day6 performs at its ″The Present″ concert which was held on Dec. 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

DAY6 is set to continue its “Forever Young” world tour in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Jan. 18 next year.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Day6 JYP Entertaiinment

