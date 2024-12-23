 Rock band Silica Gel to hold year-end concerts on Dec. 27, 28
Rock band Silica Gel to hold year-end concerts on Dec. 27, 28

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 17:45
Korean rock band Silica Gel [CAM]

Korean rock band Silica Gel will hold free year-end concerts on Dec. 27 and 28, its agency CAM said on Monday.
 
The band will hold four free concerts dubbed “E.O.D” at KT&G Sangsangmadang Live Hall in Mapo District, western Seoul, “to wrap up this year meaningfully.”
 

The lucky draw for the event was available from Dec. 16 to 18 and received 53,000 applications. The winners were announced on Monday.
 
Silica Gel began as a project band in 2013, and the members chose to make the group permanent in 2016.
 
Kicking off its career in the indie circuit, the band rose to stardom with the release of "No Pain" in 2022. Silica Gel is now one of the bands at the forefront of Korea’s rock music boom, winning numerous awards, including Best Modern Rock Song at the Korean Music Awards and Best Asian Creative Artist at Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards this year.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Silica Gel

