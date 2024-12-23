Seventeen rocks 435,000 concertgoers during Japanese dome tour
Published: 23 Dec. 2024
Seventeen wrapped up its grand tour of four Japanese domes, performing for a total audience of 435,000 across nine concerts this year as part of the Japanese leg of its "Right Here" world tour.
The 13-member boy band held concerts at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome on Dec. 19, 21 and 22, with all 120,000 tickets sold out, according to Pledis Entertainment, the group's agency.
"Carat has supported us for the past nine years, and we are so happy to always be with you," the members said during the concerts, addressing their official fan club, Carat. "We will always sing for you. Seventeen will bring you more to look forward to next year, so please continue to watch and support us."
The "Right Here" tour made stops at Nagoya's Vantelin Dome on Nov. 29 and 30, the Tokyo Dome on Dec. 4 and 5 and Osaka's Kyocera Dome on Dec. 14 and 15.
The concerts were also livestreamed and screened in theaters worldwide. The Dec. 14 Osaka performance was broadcast in 1,500 theaters across 60 countries, while the Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 concerts reached audiences in 157 countries via a livestream.
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Seventeen's debut. The group is set to continue its “Right Here” world tour in Asian cities in January and is slated to perform at the Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico in April.
