Stray Kids scores sixth consecutive No. 1 album on Billboard 200
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 14:20 Updated: 23 Dec. 2024, 14:39
Boy band Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with "HOP," becoming the first act to debut six consecutive No. 1 albums on the chart.
Stray Kids' "HOP" debuted atop the album charts for the fourth week of December, according to Billboard's chart preview released on Sunday. "HOP" has earned 187,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending Dec. 19.
This makes the group the first act to claim the top spot six times in a row since its first No. 1 debut on the chart in Billboard 200's nearly 69-year history. The first Billboard 200 publication was in March 1956.
Stray Kids first topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in March 2022 with the EP "Oddinary,” followed by "Maxident" (2022), "Rock-Star" (2023), "5-Star" (2023) and "ATE."
With this sixth No. 1, Stray Kids ties BTS, Linkin Park and Dave Matthews Band for the most No. 1 albums among groups on the Billboard 200 in the 21st Century.
The band is currently on its “dominATE” world tour, which kicked off in Seoul on Aug. 24. The tour will continue in more than 20 cities across America and Europe.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)