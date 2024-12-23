'Firefighters' stays ablaze at the box office ahead of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 09:57 Updated: 23 Dec. 2024, 10:07
- YOON SO-YEON
Director Kwak Kyung-taek's latest film, “Firefighters,” maintained its position at the top of the local box office over the weekend.
The disaster film drew 510,000 viewers from Friday to Sunday, securing the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive week, according to the Korean Film Council's computerized box office tally on Monday.
Based on a 2001 arson incident that claimed the lives of six firefighters in Seoul's Hongje neighborhood, “Firefighters” has so far garnered 2.596 million viewers.
Coming in second was “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which attracted 234,000 moviegoers. The prequel to “The Lion King” opened in local theaters on Wednesday.
“Moana 2,” the sequel following the seafaring adventures of a brave young Polynesian girl, ranked third, selling 198,000 tickets. The Disney animation has surpassed 3 million total admissions in local theaters.
Among Korean films, “Hidden Face” surpassed 1 million admissions, adding approximately 12,000 viewers over the weekend. It is the first R-rated Korean film this year to cross the 1 million mark.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP
