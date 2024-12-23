KT&G awards 33 scholarships to Korea Institute of Science and Technology students
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:50
KT&G announced Monday it awarded scholarships to 33 Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) students, with international students from six countries also among the recipients.
A total of 33 KIST students, with eight being international students from six countries such as Belarus, Mongolia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and China, received scholarships during an awards ceremony on Dec. 20.
KT&G Scholarship Foundation has been awarding scholarships to graduate school students and student researchers at KIST since 2021. Both Korean and international students at KIST are eligible to apply, with students evaluated on their academic and research achievements.
Since 2021, 124 KIST students have received scholarships through the foundation.
"We hope the scholarship helps talented individuals with their research and allows them move one step closer to achieving their dreams," said Kim Seung-taek, chair of the KT&G Scholarship Foundation. "We will continue to offer scholarships for talent in science fields, nurturing global leaders that will lead future innovation."
