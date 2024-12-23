 Police probe President Yoon's phone records in martial law investigation
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 10:16
President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a public address on Dec. 14, after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

Police have been analyzing President Yoon Suk Yeol's personal phone records after securing them as part of their investigation into his botched declaration of martial law earlier this month, officials said.
 
The police special investigation team handling the case is checking the records for conversations with individuals allegedly involved in the imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 after obtaining them through a warrant.
 

Related Article

 
Police are also working to obtain a secure phone used by Yoon and its records from the Presidential Security Service.
 
Separately, police have acquired a document Yoon handed to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok during a Cabinet meeting that took place shortly before the martial law declaration.
 
The document reportedly outlines measures to cut off operational expenses for the National Assembly and to form a budget for the legislature under martial law.
 
On Dec. 13, Choi told lawmakers the document called for securing fiscal funds and liquidity under martial law.
 
The police have so far questioned 10 of the 12 attendees of the Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting after Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho appeared before them Saturday. They have yet to question Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
 
Police believe the gathering had procedural and substantive problems due to the lack of the meeting's minutes and documents proving that deliberation took place.

Yonhap
Officials summoned for questioning as martial law probe continues over weekend

