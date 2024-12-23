Hydrogen bus explodes in North Chungcheong, injures 2
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 15:05
A city bus running on hydrogen exploded at a charging station in Chungju, North Chungcheong, on Monday, injuring two people.
The bus driver in their 50s and the bus inspector in their 30s were injured, with the latter getting hit with a fragment of the vehicle in the face. Both are currently being treated in a hospital.
There were no fires that resulted from the explosion, according to fire officials. The engine at the back end of the bus exploded when the driver turned on the ignition after charging.
An investigation to detect the precise cause of the explosion is currently underway.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
