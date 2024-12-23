Lee Seung-hwan concert canceled due to 'safety concerns' over singer's pro-impeachment stance
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 16:55 Updated: 23 Dec. 2024, 17:01
Korean singers are facing backlash for expressing their political stances amid the recent martial law and impeachment turmoil.
Singer Lee Seung-hwan’s concert, slated to take place on Christmas Day in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, was canceled due to “safety concerns.”
Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho announced the usage of the Gumi Culture and Art Center for Lee’s concert had been canceled at a press meeting on Wednesday.
“We have decided to cancel the usage of the venue due to safety concerns since there is a potential for physical conflict between concert attendees and conservative right-wing groups," Kim said.
Far-right groups have held rallies near Gumi City Hall calling for the cancellation of Lee's concert, with the singer voicing support for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and also performing at a rally advocating Yoon’s impeachment on Dec. 13 near the National Assembly.
Singer Lee expressed discontent regarding the decision and warned of legal consequences, following the announcement.
“I’m planning to take legal measures against Gumi City,” said Lee in his social media post.
“The possible legal and financial consequences from this lopsided and unfair cancellation should be handled by the personnel involved in the decision, not through the tax paid by citizens.”
Singer IU is also facing such backlash as far-right supporters are boycotting the singer for expressing support for Yoon’s impeachment.
Yoon supporters have taken to the internet to state that they will no longer purchase products advertised by IU. The singer is the face of brands like Hite Jinro, Pepsi and Woori Bank.
The artist prepaid for food at restaurants and cafes near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, for fans who participated in the rallies to impeach the president on Dec. 14.
The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion on Yoon at the plenary meeting held on Dec. 14 in western Seoul.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)