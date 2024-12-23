Spreading Christmas cheer
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:27
A children's choir sings carols at the Saeeden Presbyterian Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Monday, ahead of Christmas. [NEWS1]
A children's choir sings carols at the Saeeden Presbyterian Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Monday, ahead of Christmas.
A children's choir sings carols at the Saeeden Presbyterian Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Monday, ahead of Christmas. [NEWS1]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)