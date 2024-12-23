 Can you handle this?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Can you handle this?

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 18:56
 
The government, the governing People Power Party and the majority Democratic Party have finally decided to launch a tripartite consultative body on Thursday to tackle economic challenges after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. But it is doubtful if the trilateral body can help overcome the triple whammies of the soaring exchange rate, slowed export and lethargic domestic demand. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags economic challenges

More in Cartoons

Can you handle this?

An even bleaker future

A dizzy maze

I do know the law...

Let me take the wheel!

Related Stories

Tacking challenges from a maverick ‘hero’ (KOR)

Chinese way of tackling challenges

‘One team’ spirit needed for economic recovery

Tacking challenges from a maverick ‘hero’

Prime Minister Han affirms commitment to three major reforms
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)