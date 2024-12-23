Can you handle this?
The government, the governing People Power Party and the majority Democratic Party have finally decided to launch a tripartite consultative body on Thursday to tackle economic challenges after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. But it is doubtful if the trilateral body can help overcome the triple whammies of the soaring exchange rate, slowed export and lethargic domestic demand. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
