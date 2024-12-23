Who loved the axiom ‘The buck stops here’?

The Constitutional Court’s review of the legislative impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol has hit a snag due to noncompliance and foot-dragging by the suspended president. Ten days have passed since the National Assembly endorsed a motion to impeach Yoon for his martial law stunt. The top court has sent the case acceptance notice, subpoena and order for readiness for trial by mail and in person, but the president has denied the acceptance of the documents necessary to initiate the trial process. The files were returned when they were sent to his office, citing his lack of presence, and his security rejected them when they arrived at his residence. The noncooperation, even from the stage of documental formalities before the actual trial takes place, raises questions about his sincerity to the legal accountability he vowed not to eschew after his failed martial law attempt.



Yoon’s actions draw an unfavorable comparison to earlier presidents in dealing with the impeachment process. The late President Roh Moo-hyun accepted the documents of the Constitutional Court a day after the National Assembly passed his impeachment motion in March 2004 and sent his legal representatives and opinions four days later. Former President Park Geun-hye had her secretariat receive the court files one hour after the motion was endorsed and filed her opinion through her representatives seven days later. The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that, unless otherwise specified, the Criminal Procedure Act shall apply mutatis mutandis to impeachment trials.



Yoon, accused of masterminding the martial law plot on Dec. 3, has also been defiant toward investigative authorities. The joint investigation headquarters, comprising the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), police and military offices, have asked Yoon to appear at the CIO on the Christmas morning after he failed to show up at the first request. Yoon also disobeyed two summons by the prosecution. He has not submitted the timetable for his appearance for questioning or details of his legal representatives. His long-time friend, Seok Dong-hyun, held a press conference defending the president, but he has yet to be formally assigned to the case.



Yoon must stop stalling and honor his public promise to not evade legal and political liability over his martial law decision. If he thinks he can lessen his accountability by buying time, he is clearly mistaken. He must not act shamefully against the plate reading “The Buck Stops Here” sitting on his desk. His recalcitrance is causing greater disgrace to himself and the nation.

