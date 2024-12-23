Today's fortune: Dec. 23, 2024
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Dec. 23, 2024 (Nov. 23 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
1936: Avoid heavy labor.
1948: Stay home and limit outings.
1960: Refrain from unnecessary commitments.
1972: Tread carefully and proceed step by step.
1984: Sometimes slowing down is better.
1996: Evaluate your decisions critically.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: empathetic
Lucky direction: east
1937: Stay silent and avoid unnecessary involvement.
1949: Overlook minor faults in others.
1961: Prevent small problems from escalating.
1973: Excessive kindness can lead to entitlement.
1985: Analyze and fully understand your responsibilities.
1997: Be stricter with yourself than with others.
Tiger
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: south
1938: Adapt and make do with limited resources.
1950: Mutual support strengthens bonds.
1962: Too many opinions can derail plans.
1974: Today is better for planning than action.
1986: Timing is everything.
1998: Stay competitive and sharp — it’s key to survival.
Rabbit
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1939: Appreciate the wisdom that comes with age.
1951: It’s a day where nothing feels wasted.
1963: A large family brings joy.
1975: Gather and organize your resources.
1987: Expect support from above and below.
1999: Strong relationships are your greatest asset.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: west
1940: Adapt your perspective to current circumstances.
1952: Approach life with patience and understanding.
1964: Align with the times for a smoother path.
1976: Embrace new approaches for new challenges.
1988: Consider others’ viewpoints for better results.
2000: Self-analysis is key to growth.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1941: Blood ties hold a special strength.
1953: Expect happy moments in your household.
1965: Begin a new task.
1977: Collaborations yield great results.
1989: Teamwork boosts productivity and satisfaction.
2001: Retro styles or outfits may bring good luck.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1942: Age does not define you — attitude does.
1954: Follow your instincts.
1966: Opportunities may arise from all directions.
1978: Anticipated news or events may arrive.
1990: Engaging in meaningful work feels rewarding.
2002: Showcase your talents boldly.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: north
1943: Reflect on life’s impermanence but remain positive.
1955: Be wary of overly friendly approaches.
1967: Distinguish between authenticity and deception.
1979: Focus on today instead of worrying about tomorrow.
1991: Success takes time.
2003: Avoid overindulgence in sweets.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
1944: Feel youthful and free of worries.
1956: Pursue what brings you joy.
1968: Don’t postpone today’s tasks.
1980: A heavy workload may signal an opportunity for success.
1992: Your skills are your most valuable resource.
2004: Passion is the privilege of youth.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1945: Familiar routines bring comfort.
1957: Longstanding relationships bring fulfillment.
1969: Expect a refreshing and productive day.
1981: Focus on profitable or worthwhile activities.
1993: A sense of hope and excitement may uplift you.
2005: Pocket money may come your way.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: south
1946: Prioritize yourself before helping others.
1958: Live with love and gratitude.
1970: Open your heart and take the first step.
1982: Be fair and impartial — avoid favoritism.
1994: Cupid’s arrow may find you.
2006: A romantic moment may brighten your day.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: southwest
1935: Eat well and enjoy life.
1947: Reminisce about fond memories.
1959: Stay active to keep yourself energized.
1971: Every journey starts with a single step.
1983: A new opportunity may present itself.
1995: Embrace possibilities with a “yes.”
2007: Take care of yourself and eat properly.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)