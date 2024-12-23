Today's fortune: Dec. 23, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1936: Avoid heavy labor.1948: Stay home and limit outings.1960: Refrain from unnecessary commitments.1972: Tread carefully and proceed step by step.1984: Sometimes slowing down is better.1996: Evaluate your decisions critically.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: empatheticLucky direction: east1937: Stay silent and avoid unnecessary involvement.1949: Overlook minor faults in others.1961: Prevent small problems from escalating.1973: Excessive kindness can lead to entitlement.1985: Analyze and fully understand your responsibilities.1997: Be stricter with yourself than with others.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: south1938: Adapt and make do with limited resources.1950: Mutual support strengthens bonds.1962: Too many opinions can derail plans.1974: Today is better for planning than action.1986: Timing is everything.1998: Stay competitive and sharp — it’s key to survival.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1939: Appreciate the wisdom that comes with age.1951: It’s a day where nothing feels wasted.1963: A large family brings joy.1975: Gather and organize your resources.1987: Expect support from above and below.1999: Strong relationships are your greatest asset.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: west1940: Adapt your perspective to current circumstances.1952: Approach life with patience and understanding.1964: Align with the times for a smoother path.1976: Embrace new approaches for new challenges.1988: Consider others’ viewpoints for better results.2000: Self-analysis is key to growth.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1941: Blood ties hold a special strength.1953: Expect happy moments in your household.1965: Begin a new task.1977: Collaborations yield great results.1989: Teamwork boosts productivity and satisfaction.2001: Retro styles or outfits may bring good luck.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1942: Age does not define you — attitude does.1954: Follow your instincts.1966: Opportunities may arise from all directions.1978: Anticipated news or events may arrive.1990: Engaging in meaningful work feels rewarding.2002: Showcase your talents boldly.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: fleetingLucky direction: north1943: Reflect on life’s impermanence but remain positive.1955: Be wary of overly friendly approaches.1967: Distinguish between authenticity and deception.1979: Focus on today instead of worrying about tomorrow.1991: Success takes time.2003: Avoid overindulgence in sweets.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: east1944: Feel youthful and free of worries.1956: Pursue what brings you joy.1968: Don’t postpone today’s tasks.1980: A heavy workload may signal an opportunity for success.1992: Your skills are your most valuable resource.2004: Passion is the privilege of youth.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: Familiar routines bring comfort.1957: Longstanding relationships bring fulfillment.1969: Expect a refreshing and productive day.1981: Focus on profitable or worthwhile activities.1993: A sense of hope and excitement may uplift you.2005: Pocket money may come your way.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: romanticLucky direction: south1946: Prioritize yourself before helping others.1958: Live with love and gratitude.1970: Open your heart and take the first step.1982: Be fair and impartial — avoid favoritism.1994: Cupid’s arrow may find you.2006: A romantic moment may brighten your day.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: southwest1935: Eat well and enjoy life.1947: Reminisce about fond memories.1959: Stay active to keep yourself energized.1971: Every journey starts with a single step.1983: A new opportunity may present itself.1995: Embrace possibilities with a “yes.”2007: Take care of yourself and eat properly.