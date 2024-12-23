똘똘 뭉쳐 버밍엄에 적응하는 한국 선수 4인방
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 13:57
Better together in Birmingham: Korean quartet reflects on life at club
똘똘 뭉쳐 버밍엄에 적응하는 한국 선수 4인방
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Korean footballers Cho So-hyun, Chae Yu-ri, Lee Geum-min and Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City are sticking together as they get settled in Britain's second-largest city, where they are experiencing new aspects in football that they did not encounter back home.
stick together: 함께 뭉치다
get settle: 정착하다
aspect: 측면
버밍엄 시티 소속 한국 축구선수 조소현, 최유리, 이금민, 백승호는 함께 뭉쳐 영국에서 두 번째로 큰 도시인 버밍엄에 정착, 고국에서 경험하지 못한 축구의 새로운 면을 경험하고 있다.
The Birmingham City W.F.C trio of Cho, Chae and Lee and the men's team's Paik appeared in a video shared on Birmingham City's YouTube channel on Tuesday and spoke about adapting to life in England, what it is like playing for Birmingham and how playing in England compares to their experiences in Korea.
trio: 3인조
adapt to: ~에 적응하다
버밍엄 시티 WFC 3인조 조소현, 최유리, 이금민과 남자 팀 백승호는 화요일(12월 17일) 버밍엄 시티의 유튜브 채널에 등장해 영국 생활 적응하기, 버밍엄 팀에 속해 영국에서 뛰는 것이 한국에서의 경험과 무엇이 다른지에 대해 이야기했다.
“It has to be So-hyun for me to the extent of if I hadn’t had So-hyun here, I would have wanted to go back to Korea,” Chae said about players who helped her adjust to life at Birmingham. “She helped me a lot in my first footsteps here.”
to the extent of: ~정도 까지
최유리는 어버밍엄에서 적응하는 데 어떤 선수가 도와주었는지에 대한 질문에 “저는 (소현) 언니죠. 언니 없었으면 다시 (한국으로) 돌아가고 싶을 정도”였다며 “첫 걸음마를 떼어주는 사람이라서 두말할 것 없다”고 말했다.
Paik, meanwhile, is the sole Korean player in the men’s squad, but he has adapted to life in England partly thanks to Japanese teammate Koji Miyoshi.
sole: 유일한
thanks to: ~덕분에
백승호는 남자 팀의 유일한 한국 선수지만 팀의 일본인 동료 미요시 코지 덕분에 영국 생활에 적응할 수 있었다.
“For me, because I’m Asian and we had a Japanese player here, and when I first came, Koji helped me a lot,” Paik said. “For me, to come back to Europe to compete and experience new challenges. I was playing for half a season but we got relegated. It was good to have a new challenge and new experience. But it was a difficult end to the season. At the moment, the team is showing good form and we’re in a great position. I feel I’m enjoying my football at the moment thankfully.”
relegate: 강등하다
백승호는 “아시아 사람이다보니, 일본 선수 코지가 있어 처음에 왔을 때 (도와줬다)” 며 “유럽으로 와 경쟁하고 좋은 경험을 했는데 시즌 중간에 강등을 당해서 새로운 경험이었고, 도전이라 좋은 것도 있었지만 너무 힘든 마무리였다”고 말했다. 하지만 “지금은 다시 좋은 상태를 유지하고 팀이 좋은 상황에 있어서 그런 부분에서 되게 즐겁게 축구하고 있는 것 같아 감사하다”고 덧붙였다.
Despite his past experience in Europe, English football has felt new to him in a positive way.
despite: ~에도 불구하고
그는 과거 유럽에서 뛴 경험이 있지만 영국 축구는 그에게 긍정적인 방향으로 새롭게 느껴졌다.
“We have players from Iceland, Norway, Korea, Japan and the English players,” Paik said. “But with football, we can all come together and play together, so I don’t think the nationality of payers matters greatly.
nationality: 국적
greatly: 대단히, 크게
백승호는 “(우리 팀엔)아이슬란드, 노르웨이, 한국, 일본, 영국 선수가 있다” 며 “축구가 결국엔 모여 마음만 맞으면 함께 경기를 하니깐 국적이 다르다고 큰 문제는 없다고 생각한다” 라고 설명했다.
“But I do notice in England everyone integrates together well. In other countries I’ve played in, there were sometimes a group of foreign players and a separate group of home players. But in England, I feel everyone just gets along well together and we all joke around together. It’s a good thing to have.”
integrate: 통합하다, 하나가 되다
그는 “영국에선 다 함께 잘 지내는 걸 확인했다”고 전하기도 했다. 백 선수는 “경험해 본 다른 나라에선 외국인 선수들 따로 있고 자국 선수들 따로 다녔는데 영국은 생각보다 다 같이 잘 지내고 장난도 잘 치고 해서 좋은 것 같다”고 덧붙였다.
Cho has also found English football culture more proactive than that of Korea.
proactive: 주도적인
조소현 선수도 영국 축구 문화가 한국보다 주도적인 면이 있다고 봤다.
“The most interesting part of team meetings for me is when we have a specific point of the match, the players all discuss together to come up with solutions,” Cho said. “That was really interesting for me. Normally in Korea, the coaches would gather players and tell us ‘we have to do it this way.’ But I feel everyone understands that there is a reason for a specific situation in the game.”
그는 “미팅할 때 제일 신기한 점이 경기 중 어떤 문제점이 있으면 선수들이 다 이에 대해 논의하면서 해법을 같이 찾으려고 하는 것”이라고 말했다. 또 “이러는 것이 너무 신기한 이유는 일반적으로 한국은 지도자들이 모여 ‘이렇게 해야 해’라고만 하는데, 여기에선 모두가 특정 상황에 대한 이유가 있다고 보고 서로 이해한다”고 전했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
