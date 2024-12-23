 After 'long discussions,' Coach Kim Eun-jung decides to stay with Suwon FC
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 14:07
Suwon FC manager Kim Eun-jung looks on during a K League 1 match against FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sept. 29. [NEWS1]

Suwon FC manager Kim Eun-jung looks on during a K League 1 match against FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sept. 29. [NEWS1]

 
Suwon FC head coach Kim Eun-jung has decided to stay put with the K League 1 club, his agency announced Monday, following weeks of rumors that the two sides would go separate ways.
  

DJ Management, the Korean coach's agency, said Kim will stay at the helm of Suwon FC "after long discussions with the club."
  
Kim was named Suwon's bench boss in December last year, making his professional coaching debut after leading South Korea to the semifinals at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
  
In Kim's first season, Suwon FC finished in fifth place with 53 points on 15 wins, eight draws and 15 losses.
  
After the season, Kim and the club were rumored to have been struggling to narrow their differences at the negotiating table. In a statement through his agency on Monday, Kim said he decided to come back with Suwon FC "for our fans and players."
  
"I will try my best to achieve success for the club," Kim added.
  
DJ Management said Kim and Choi Soon-ho, Suwon FC's sporting director, had productive talks leading to the agreement.
  
"The entire club is committed to preparing for next season together," the company added. "Coach Kim will feed off the trust of the club and supporters to have a successful season."

Yonhap


