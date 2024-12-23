Tottenham overwhelmed by relentless Liverpool in 6-3 shellacking
Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 13:27 Updated: 23 Dec. 2024, 14:16
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Tottenham Hotspur lost 6-3 to Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League after being unable to cope with the league leader’s emphatic attacking prowess.
Liverpool did not hold back, continuously finding the back of the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with Spurs scoring intermittent consolation goals. Spurs captain Son Heung-min struggled to make an impact and was substituted in the 82nd minute.
Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 23rd minute, heading in an accurate cross in the penalty box, with Alexis Mac Allister doubling the lead with another header in the 36th minute.
James Maddison reduced the deficit with a shot from the edge of the box in the 41st minute, only for Dominik Szoboszlai to restore a two-goal advantage in stoppage time.
Liverpool came back even stronger in the second half, with Mohamed Salah capitalizing on a loose ball in the 54th minute and adding another in the 61st to make it 5-1.
Dejan Kulusevski scored a consolation goal with a volley in the 72nd minute, followed by another effort from Dominic Solanke in the 83rd minute. However, Diaz slotted in a tidy shot to complete the 6-3 goal-rich affair.
Liverpool added three points to remain at the top of the table, having earned 39 points from 12 wins, three draws and one loss so far.
Spurs remained in 11th place on the 20-team table after the loss. The defeat comes during a fixture-congested December, with the club still having two more matches to play before the end of the year.
Spurs will play their next match against fourth-place Nottingham Forest on Thursday, before continuing their campaigns in the Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup next year.
The London club will face Liverpool again in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Jan. 6.
