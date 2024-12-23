 [VIDEO] Postecoglou: "Kulusevski's been outstanding all year"
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

[VIDEO] Postecoglou: "Kulusevski's been outstanding all year"

Published: 23 Dec. 2024, 14:45
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”


 
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou lauded Dejan Kulusevski’s form after scoring in his fifth game in a row this season.
 
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks after a Premier League match against Liverpool on Dec. 22. [ONE FOOTBALL]

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks after a Premier League match against Liverpool on Dec. 22. [ONE FOOTBALL]


BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou Kulusevski

More in Football

[VIDEO] Postecoglou: "Kulusevski's been outstanding all year"

After 'long discussions,' Coach Kim Eun-jung decides to stay with Suwon FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers pick up 3-0 win under new management

Tottenham overwhelmed by relentless Liverpool in 6-3 shellacking

Yoon Jong-hwan to take charge of relegated Incheon United

Related Stories

[THINK ENGLISH] 프리시즌 동안 좋은 모습 보인 토트넘, 포스테코글루 감독 아래서 성공할까…

[VIDEO] Ange Postecoglou on title chances: 'It’s a long way to go‘

[VIDEO] Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane: 'I had a good chat with him'

[THINK ENGLISH] 토트넘 차기 감독으로 엔제 포스테코글루 감독 확정

[VIDEO] Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur go top of the Premier League after tough win at Luton
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)