Kospi opens higher after Wall Street gains led by blue chips

Seoul shares started slightly higher Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street led by blue chip shares.The benchmark Kospi added 3.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,445.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 0.98 percent, and the S&P gained 0.73 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.16 percent. Major winners included Nvidia and Tesla, with shares of Apple also closing at a record high.In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.19 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.65 percent.Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.23 percent while its sister Kia shed 0.1 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis moved up 3.9 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,452.7 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.7 won from the previous session.The Korean financial market will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas Day.Yonhap