Porsche drives electrification forward with high-performance EVs despite market slowdown
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 10:41
Despite the stalling EV market, dubbed “the chasm,” Porsche Korea is standing its ground. The German automobile distributor is making confident moves in the Korean market with Porsche’s electric models.
Last year, 1,805 Taycan electric sports cars were sold in Korea, making it the car’s fifth-largest market worldwide. This year, a new Taycan model, boosted with innovative Porsche E-performance, was released on the Korean market in August.
Kevin Giek, head of the product line for limousines at Porsche AG, and Alexander Fabig, head of Individualization and Classic at Porsche, personally attended the launch, emphasizing the value and importance of the Korean market.
“Taycan opened Porsche’s electric era and set a new standard for electric sports cars,” said Giek, adding that he is “looking forward to this best-ever Taycan model and how its success story will unfold.”
The Taycan Turbo K-Edition, an exclusive model celebrating ten years of Porsche Korea, was also unveiled at the media event in August, receiving much enthusiasm from Korean Porsche drivers and fans.
In the first half of 2025, Porsche Korea plans to release the Macan Electric — the Porsche brand’s first-ever all-electric SUV.
The Macan 4 and Macan Turbo Electric were unveiled to the Korean market in June during a sneak preview event at the Porsche Studio Songpa in Seoul. The model was praised by the public and media alike for its innovative Porsche E-performance, a novel and unique Porsche driving experience, and a progressive yet classic design.
Since the all-electric Taycan sports car, the Macan Electric is Porsche Korea’s second all-electric vehicle with an EV powertrain. Since its introduction in 2014, the Macan has maintained its distinct position in the compact SUV segment, and the model’s success story will continue as an all-electric car with classic Porsche sports car handling, extended mileage, and excellent daily utility.
