 Korea Aerospace Industries signs $93.7M deal to export helicopters to Iraq
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 10:42
Korea Aerospace Industries' KUH-1 Surion helicopter [DEFENSE ACQUISITION PROGRAM ADMINISRTATION]

Defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) said Monday it has signed a 136 billion won ($93.7 million) deal to export the Korean Utility Helicopter (KUH) to Iraq.
 
Under the deal, KAI will supply the helicopters to the Iraqi government by March 2029, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
The KUH, known as Surion, a medium-sized utility helicopter, has been deployed in the South Korean Army since 2012.
 
Currently, more than 200 Surion helicopters are in operation here for the Army, which carry out various operations, including air assault and cargo airlift missions.

Yonhap
