Korean bakery exports hit record high as global K-culture boom continues

Korea's exports of bakery-related products, such as snacks, reached a record high this year, bolstered by the growing global popularity of Korean culture and cuisine, the customs agency said Tuesday.Outbound shipments of bakery products came to an all-time high of $440 million in the January-November period, up 8.3 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.Snacks accounted for the largest share of the exports, representing 72.5 percent of the total.Notably, exports of baked goods such as pies surged 18.9 percent on year, driven by the appeal of unique items such as steamed buns and fish-shaped pastries.The agency attributed the growth to the rising influence of K-pop culture, which has sparked heightened global interest in the local cuisine.By destination, the United States ranked as the top importer, accounting for 33.5 percent of Korea's bakery product exports, followed by China and Japan.YonhapYonhap