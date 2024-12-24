 Posco named world’s most competitive steelmaker for 15th straight year
Posco named world’s most competitive steelmaker for 15th straight year

Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 15:49
Posco's Seoul headquarters in Gangnam, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

Posco's Seoul headquarters in Gangnam, southern Seoul [YONHAP]


Korea's biggest steelmaker Posco Holdings said Tuesday it has been named the world's most competitive steelmaker in a global industry report for the 15th consecutive year. 
 
In the annual assessment of 35 steelmakers worldwide, global steel information service provider World Steel Dynamics (WSD) gave Posco the top mark of 8.62 points out of 10, according to the Korean company. 
 
The WSD report, which ranks the steelmakers based on 23 categories, gave top scores for Posco in five segments, including technological innovation and processing cost, the company said. 
 
Posco said the company was highly recognized for its efforts to expand sales of high-end products and boost its competitiveness by carrying out technology-based solution marketing. 
 
Nucor of the United States secured second place, followed by Japan's Nippon Steel, multinational firm ArcelorMittal and Baowu Steel Group of China.
 
Yonhap 

Yonhap
