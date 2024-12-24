Who loved the axiom ‘The buck stops here’? (KOR)

The Constitutional Court’s review of the legislative impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol has hit a snag due to noncompliance and foot-dragging by the suspended president. Ten days have passed since the National Assembly endorsed a motion to impeach Yoon for his martial law stunt. The top court has sent the case acceptance notice, subpoena and order for readiness for trial by mail and in person, but the president has denied the acceptance of the documents necessary to initiate the trial process. The files were returned when they were sent to his office, citing his lack of presence, and his security rejected them when they arrived at his residence. The noncooperation, even from the stage of documental formalities before the actual trial takes place, raises questions about his sincerity to the legal accountability he vowed not to eschew after his failed martial law attempt.



Yoon’s actions draw an unfavorable comparison to earlier presidents in dealing with the impeachment process. The late President Roh Moo-hyun accepted the documents of the Constitutional Court a day after the National Assembly passed his impeachment motion in March 2004 and sent his legal representatives and opinions four days later. Former President Park Geun-hye had her secretariat receive the court files one hour after the motion was endorsed and filed her opinion through her representatives seven days later. The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that, unless otherwise specified, the Criminal Procedure Act shall apply mutatis mutandis to impeachment trials.



Yoon, accused of masterminding the martial law plot on Dec. 3, has also been defiant toward investigative authorities. The joint investigation headquarters, comprising the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), police and military offices, have asked Yoon to appear at the CIO on the Christmas morning after he failed to show up at the first request. Yoon also disobeyed two summons by the prosecution. He has not submitted the timetable for his appearance for questioning or details of his legal representatives. His long-time friend, Seok Dong-hyun, held a press conference defending the president, but he has yet to be formally assigned to the case.



Yoon must stop stalling and honor his public promise to not evade legal and political liability over his martial law decision. If he thinks he can lessen his accountability by buying time, he is clearly mistaken. He must not act shamefully against the plate reading “The Buck Stops Here” sitting on his desk. His recalcitrance is causing greater disgrace to himself and the nation.







시간 끌기용 '침대축구'로는 법적 책임 피할 수 없다



윤 대통령, 헌재 서류 송달 거부하며 버티기 일관

소환 조사도 불응…국민에 더 큰 실망 주지 말아야





윤석열 대통령에 대한 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판 절차가 윤대통령의 비협조와 시간끌기로 첫걸음부터 차질을 빚고 있다. 지난 14일 국회가 윤 대통령에 대한 탄핵소추를 의결한 지 오늘로 열흘째다. 그동안 헌재는 우편과 인편을 통해 탄핵심판 접수통지와 출석요구서, 준비 명령 등 관련서류를 보냈지만 윤 대통령은 이 서류를 받지 않았다. 서울 용산 대통령실로 보내면 수취인인 윤대통령이 없다는 이유로 돌려보내고 한남동 관저로 보내면 경호처가 접수를 거부하는 식이었다. 탄핵의 옳고 그름을 가리기 위한 실체적 쟁점도 아니고 형식적 절차에 불과한 서류송달부터 이렇게 나오는 건 법적허점을 악용한다는 비난을 피하기 어렵다.



헌재의 서류 수령조차 거부하는 윤대통령의 구차한 모습은 앞선 두번의 대통령 탄핵심판 사례와도 대조된다. 2004년 3월 노무현 전 대통령은 국회에서 탄핵소추안이 통과되자 다음 날 헌재가 보낸 서류를 받고 나흘 뒤엔 대리인단 위임장과 의견서를 헌재에 제출했다. 2016년 12월 박근혜 전대통령은 국회의 탄핵소추안 의결 이후 약 1시간 만에 대통령 비서실을 통해 서류를 받고 7일 뒤 대리인단 위임장과 의견서를 냈다. 헌재는 오늘 윤대통령이 서류를 받은 것으로 간주할 것인지에 대한 입장을 밝히기로 했다. 헌법재판소법은 다른 특별한 규정이 없다면 탄핵심판에 대해선 형사소송법을 준용한다고 규정한다.



지난 3일 비상계엄 선포와 관련해 내란 우두머리 혐의를 받는 윤대통령은 수사기관의 소환조사에도 비협조적 태도로 일관한다. 고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)와 경찰 등으로 꾸려진 공조수사본부는 윤대통령에게 성탄절인 모레 오전 공수처로 출석해 피의자 신분으로 조사받으라고 출석요구서를 보냈다. 공수처는 지난 18일에도 윤대통령에게 소환조사를 통보했지만 윤대통령은 나오지 않았다. 윤대통령은 두 차례에 걸친 검찰의 소환통보에도 불응했다. 출석일정을 수사기관과 조율할 변호인 선임계도 아직 제출하지 않았다. 윤 대통령과 가까운 석동현 변호사가 지난주 기자회견을 열고 윤 대통령의 입장을 대신 밝히긴 했지만 정식으로 변호인을 맡은 건 아니었다.



윤대통령은 이제라도 시간 끌기를 멈추고 "법적·정치적 책임을 회피하지 않겠다"던 대국민 담화의 약속을 지켜야 한다. 이렇게 시간을 끌다 보면 국면을 전환하고 책임을 면할 수 있다는 계산이 깔려 있다면 중대한 오산이다. "모든 책임은 내가 진다(The Buck Stops Here)"는 집무실 책상의 명패를 자랑스럽게 공개했던 건 윤대통령 자신이었다는 걸 명심해야 한다. 지난 2년 7개월 동안 국정 최고책임자였던 윤대통령이 ‘침대축구’라는 비난을 무릅쓰고 계속 시간을 끈다면 국민에게 더 큰 실망을 안겨줄 뿐이다.

