Will Jack Ma’s return help save the Chinese economy? (KOR)

HAN WOO-DUK

The author is a senior reporter of the China Lab.



It was just three minutes. Jack Ma spoke for three minutes at the 20th anniversary event of Ant Group, an Alibaba-affiliated financial firm, on Dec. 8. The message was simple. “If we made a living on the Internet for the past 20 years, we should find ways to make a living with artificial intelligence for the next 20 years.” He filled the three-minute speech with AI and came down from the stage. The Chinese IT industry raves that Jack Ma is back. It seems that Jack Ma is about to return to management.



It was in November 2020 that Jack Ma had to disappear from the continent. “In China, a financial system does not exist. So what system crisis are you talking about?” His remark upset leaders, and his endeavor to take Ant Group public went up in smoke. In the past four years, he was all over the world, from Japan to Singapore to the United States.



Alibaba atrophied without Jack Ma. Their performance was stagnant, and the net profit was maintained by cutting costs. Many employees were fired, joining the ranks of unemployed youth in China. Investment was cut off, and subsidiaries closed one after another, reflecting the current state of the IT industry losing its dynamism. So it is natural that people are excited to see Ma at an official event. Industry experts are closely watching the changes he would bring to Alibaba.



Changes in general trends can already be spotted. The National People’s Congress of China will enact the “Private Economic Promotion Act” this week. It focuses on providing a fair competition environment for private companies by eliminating disadvantages in funding and opening the government procurement market. The reasoning for this is obvious. Private companies are the growth engines absorbing 80 percent of urban workers. Without vitalities in the private sector, China would have a hard time breaking through the current economic crisis. Economic dynamism cannot be revived without removing the shackles put on the private companies in the name of joint prosperity. There have been lots of talks so far. But this time, the government seems to be pursuing meaningful changes with the will and plan to support them with laws, not just words.



The state-run People’s Daily recently published an article by Tencent Chairman Ma Huateng, another key figure representing the Chinese IT industry. He wrote, “The prospects for private companies are bright thanks to the leadership of the party and the government.” The private sector is responding to the government’s appeasement gesture. This is how China is putting private businessmen on the forefront of the economy.



Jack Ma, who led China’s Internet revolution 20 years ago, is about to return to the stage under the banner of AI. Will private companies, symbolized by Jack Ma, bring new dynamics to the economy? This is another point to watch about China in 2025.







마윈이 돌아왔다

한우덕 차이나랩 수석 기자



딱 3분이었다. 지난 8일 열린 알리바바 산하 금융회사인 앤트그룹 설립 20주년 행사에 참석한 마윈(馬云)의 연설 시간이다. 메시지 역시 간결했다. '지난 20년 인터넷으로 먹고살았다면, 앞으로 20년은 인공지능(AI)에서 먹거리를 찾아야 한다.' 그는 3분 스피치를 AI로 모두 채우고 단상에서 내려왔다. 중국 IT업계는 "마윈이 돌아왔다"며 환호했다. 그의 경영 복귀를 기정사실로 하는 분위기다.



마윈이 대륙에서 사라져야 했던 건 2020년 11월이었다. '중국에는 금융시스템이라는 게 아예 존재하지도 않는다. 그런데 무슨 시스템 위기를 말하는가?' 당시 이 한마디가 당 지도부의 역린을 건드렸고, 심혈을 기울였던 앤트그룹 상장은 물거품이 됐다. 지난 4년여 동안 일본, 싱가포르, 뉴욕 등 해외를 떠돌아야 했다.



마윈 없는 알리바바는 위축됐다. 실적은 제자리걸음이었고, 비용을 줄여 순익을 맞춰야 했다. 많은 직원이 해고돼 청년 실업 대열에 합류했다. 투자는 끊겼고, 자회사는 속속 문을 닫았다. 역동성을 상실한 IT업계 현황을 그대로 보여준다. 이런 상황에서 마윈이 공식 행사에 등장했으니, 흥분하는 건 당연해 보인다. 업계 전문가들은 그가 알리바바에 어떤 변화를 몰고 올지 예의주시하고 있다.



큰 흐름에 변화가 감지된다. 중국 전인대(의회)는 이번 주 '민영경제촉진법'을 제정한다. 민영기업에 공평한 경쟁 환경을 제공한다는 게 뼈대다. 자금 조달의 불이익을 없애고, 정부 조달 시장도 열었다. 이유는 뻔하다. 민영기업은 도시 노동자의 80%를 흡수하는 성장 엔진이다. 민영 부문의 활력 없이는 지금의 경제 위기를 타개하기 어렵다. 공동부유 명목으로 채웠던 민영기업 족쇄를 풀지 않고는 경제 역동성을 되살릴 수 없다. 그동안 말만 많았다. 그러나 이번에는 말뿐이 아닌 법으로 지원 의지와 방안을 밝혔다는 점에서 의미 있는 변화로 읽힌다.



관영 인민일보는 최근 중국 IT업계를 대표하는 또 다른 인물인 마화텅(馬化騰) 텐센트 회장의 기고문을 실었다. 그는 '당과 정부의 영도가 있기에 민영기업의 전망은 밝다'라고 섰다. 정부의 유화 제스처에 민간이 호응하는 모양새다. 중국은 그렇게 민영 기업가들을 경제 전면에 내세우고 있다.



20년 전 중국 인터넷 혁명을 주도했던 마윈은 지금 AI 기치를 내걸고 다시 무대에 오를 참이다. '마윈'으로 상징되는 민영기업은 과연 경제에 새로운 역동성을 불어넣을 수 있을까. 2025년 또 다른 중국 관전 포인트다.

