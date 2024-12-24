 NCT’s Jaemin donates 100 million won to Unicef for global child welfare
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 12:13
K-pop boy band NCT's Jaemin at a press conference in March [YONHAP]

Jaemin, a member of boy band NCT, has donated 100 million won ($69,000) to Unicef's program for supporting children around the world, Unicef Korea said Tuesday.
 
The donation was made in the name of the K-pop group's fandom, NCTzen Dream, it added.
 
The funds were raised through the sale of framed photographs from Jaemin's first individual photo exhibition, "Narcissism," held in June.
 
Unicef Korea said the funds will be used to support children worldwide during the winter months.
 
"I wanted to do something meaningful together with my fans as a way to repay their love," Jaemin said. "I hope this can help, even if just a little, in ensuring all children have a warm year-end."
 
 

