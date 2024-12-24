SMTOWN Live 2025 to take place in five cities worldwide
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 09:37 Updated: 24 Dec. 2024, 10:22
- YOON SO-YEON
SM Entertainment’s agencywide concert “SMTOWN Live” will take place in Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City, Los Angeles and London to celebrate the K-pop agency’s 30th anniversary.
Kicking off with two concerts in Seoul on Jan. 11 and 12, the concert will continue in Mexico City on May 9, Los Angeles on May 11, followed by London on June 28, and two concerts in Tokyo on Aug. 9 and 10.
Stars from SM Entertainment are set to take part in the concerts, including BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, SHINee, Exo, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, Riize and more. The lineup will vary depending on the city.
“SMTOWN Live” has been held in various countries around the world since it began in 2008, including Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, France and the United States.
This will be the first time in 14 years that the concert will take place in Europe.
BY YOON SO-YEON
