Wonder Girls' Woo Hye-rim to appear on 'The Return of Superman' Christmas special

Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 16:49
Woo Hye-rim of Wonder Girls and her son Si-woo on a special Christmas episode of “The Return of Superman” [KBS]

Woo Hye-rim of Wonder Girls will appear on a special episode of "The Return of Superman" (2013-) with her 33-month-old son Shin Si-woo.
 
KBS2 will run a special Christmas episode of “The Return of Superman” on Wednesday with the three hosts Park Su-hong, Choi Ji-woo and Ahn Young-mi, joined by “Supermen” Kim Jun-ho and Jang Dong-min.
 
Among them, Woo will make a new appearance with her husband Shin Min-cheol, a taekwondo athlete, and her son Shin Si-woo. Si-woo will show his linguistic talents from his mother and his athletic talent from his father during the show, according to KBS.
 
Woo, who speaks four languages and works as an interpreter, will share her approach to Si-woo’s English education. Woo will demonstrate how it is possible to excel in English without going to an expensive English kindergarten by making English listening a part of everyday life for her child, such as talking in English and solving quizzes altogether as a family.
 
Woo debuted in 2010 as an additional member of girl group Wonder Girls. She married Shin in July 2020 and gave birth to their first son on Feb. 23, 2022 and their second son on Dec. 11 this year.

