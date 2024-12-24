 New activity detected at Kaesong Industrial Park, South Korean military says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

New activity detected at Kaesong Industrial Park, South Korean military says

Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 13:22
A satellite view of a damaged border road over Kaesong, North Korea, after North Korea's KCNA news agency reported that the military had blasted sections of road and rail links with South Korea on Oct.16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A satellite view of a damaged border road over Kaesong, North Korea, after North Korea's KCNA news agency reported that the military had blasted sections of road and rail links with South Korea on Oct.16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
New activities seemingly involving the removal of items have been detected at the now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, the South Korean military said Monday.
 
The joint liaison office has remained abandoned since June 2020, when North Korea blew it up after lashing out at Seoul for failing to stop North Korean defectors in South Korea from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
 
Similar activities were observed prior to the 2020 explosion, prompting the South Korean military to remain vigilant for the possibility of another such explosion.
 
Last month, the North severed power lines installed by South Korea to supply electricity to the park, as part of its ongoing campaign to cut inter-Korean ties.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Kaesong North Korea

More in North Korea

North Korean military could participate in Soviet WWII victory parade, Kremlin aide says

New activity detected at Kaesong Industrial Park, South Korean military says

North Korea's troop deployment to Russia driven by Pyongyang, U.S. intelligence says

More than 3,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia’s Kursk region, Zelensky says

Signs suggest North Korea will send more troops, weapons to Russia to fight Ukraine, says South's JCS

Related Stories

South considers legal action against North's use of Kaesong complex

North Korea removing inter-Korean power lines in latest move to sever ties with South

North detonates liaison office in Kaesong

North declares state of emergency, claims returning defector brought Covid across the border

North destroys liaison office in Kaesong
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)