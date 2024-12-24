New activity detected at Kaesong Industrial Park, South Korean military says

New activities seemingly involving the removal of items have been detected at the now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, the South Korean military said Monday.The joint liaison office has remained abandoned since June 2020, when North Korea blew it up after lashing out at Seoul for failing to stop North Korean defectors in South Korea from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.Similar activities were observed prior to the 2020 explosion, prompting the South Korean military to remain vigilant for the possibility of another such explosion.Last month, the North severed power lines installed by South Korea to supply electricity to the park, as part of its ongoing campaign to cut inter-Korean ties.Yonhap