North Korean military could participate in Soviet WWII victory parade, Kremlin aide says

Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 13:23
Pedestrians walk at Manezhnaya Square decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities with the Historical Museum and the Kremlin Wall in the background in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

A Kremlin aide has said the North Korean military may take part in a parade designed to mark the 80th anniversary of a special day next year that commemorates the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, a Russian news agency reported Monday.
 
Citing the aide, Sputnik said that the North's military may attend the event in Moscow's Red Square on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9 — a participation that if realized would underscore a deepening military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.
 
During a visit to Pyongyang last month, Russia's Defense Minister Andrei Belousov invited the North Korean military to attend the event.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Kremlin north korea

