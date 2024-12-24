North Korean military could participate in Soviet WWII victory parade, Kremlin aide says

A Kremlin aide has said the North Korean military may take part in a parade designed to mark the 80th anniversary of a special day next year that commemorates the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, a Russian news agency reported Monday.Citing the aide, Sputnik said that the North's military may attend the event in Moscow's Red Square on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9 — a participation that if realized would underscore a deepening military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.During a visit to Pyongyang last month, Russia's Defense Minister Andrei Belousov invited the North Korean military to attend the event.Yonhap