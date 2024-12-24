윤석열 대통령 탄핵… 한국 정치 위기의 새로운 국면
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 07:03
Yoons impeachment marks new phase in Korea’s political crisis
윤석열 대통령 탄핵… 한국 정치 위기의 새로운 국면
Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
The National Assembly’s vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday marks the start of a new phase in the high-stakes political drama that has unfolded in Seoul following Yoon’s botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
botched: 실패한, 망쳐버린
high-stakes: 중대한, 이판사판의
윤석열 대통령에 대한 국회의 탄핵소추안 통과는 실패한 12월 3일 계엄령 선포 이후 한국에서 일어나고 있는 중대한 정치 격변의 새로운 국면이다.
The impeachment motion passed during a plenary session that started around 4 p.m. and was approved through a secret ballot.
impeachment motion: 탄핵소추안
plenary session: 본회의
secret ballot: 비밀 투표
approve: 가결하다, 찬성하다
국회는 이날 오후 4시 본회의를 열고 비밀투표를 통해 탄핵소추안을 가결했다.
All 300 of the National Assemblys lawmakers participated in the vote, with 204 supporting the motion, 85 opposing it, three abstaining and eight votes declared invalid.
lawmaker: 의원
abstain: 기권하다
invalid: 무효
재적의원 300명 전원 참석한 가운데 찬성 204표, 반대 85표, 기권 3표, 무효 8표로 탄핵안은 가결됐다.
While at least eight lawmakers from the president’s conservative People Power Party (PPP), which formally opposed the impeachment, needed to defect and vote in favor for the motion to pass, 12 appear to have broken ranks and joined the 192 lawmakers from the liberal bloc led by the Democratic Party (DP). The defections were enough to push the impeachment motion past the required 200-vote threshold.
defect: 이탈하다
부결 당론을 유지한 국민의힘에서 최소 8명이 찬성해야 탄핵안이 가결되는 가운데, 민주당을 포함한 범야권 192명에 더해 국민의힘에서 12명이 이탈한 것으로 보인다. 이탈표로 재적의원 200명 찬성으로 정족수를 채우는데 충분했다.
Saturday’s motion marks the third impeachment of a sitting president by the National Assembly in Korean history, following the late President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and Park Geun-hye in 2016.
sitting president: 현직 대통령
현직 대통령에 대한 탄핵안이 통과된 것은 2004년 고(故) 노무현 대통령, 2016년 박근혜 전 대통령에 이어 한국 역사상 세 번째다.
The impeachment motion accused Yoon of violating the Constitution and regulations that govern martial law. It also charged him with committing treason and insurrection with his short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
treason: 내란
insurrection: 반란
탄핵소추안은 윤 대통령의 탄핵 사유로 헌법과 법률을 어기고 비상계엄을 선포한 혐의를 제기했다. 또 짧은 시간 지속된 12·3 계엄령이 내란죄, 반란죄에 해당한다고 고발했다.
With Yoon’s authority now suspended, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will step in as acting president in accordance with the Constitution.
suspend: 정지되다
acting: ~의 권한대행
이날로 윤 대통령의 직무가 정지되면서 헌법에 따라 한덕수 국무총리가 대통령 권한대행을 맡게 된다.
The impeachment motion is due to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, where six out of nine justices need to give their approval for the president’s removal to be finalized. If his impeachment is upheld, Yoon will become the second Korean president to be removed from office during their term, following Park’s ouster in 2017. Roh, in contrast, returned to office after the court rejected the motion and completed his term.
reject: 기각
앞으로 헌법재판소는 탄핵 청구를 심판하게 된다. 헌재는 재판관 9명으로 운영되며, 6명 이상이 찬성해야 탄핵을 확정할 수 있다. 탄핵이 결정되면 윤 대통령은 2017년 박근혜 전 대통령에 이어 임기 중 파면되는 두 번째 대통령이 된다. 반면 노무현 대통령은 헌재의 기각 결정으로 직무에 복귀해 임기를 마쳤다.
WRITTEN BY LIM JEONG-WON AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
