DP lawmakers seek impeachment for acting President Han Duck-soo
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 17:56 Updated: 24 Dec. 2024, 17:58
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Lawmakers from the liberal Democratic Party (DP) agreed unanimously on Tuesday to pursue an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo over his refusal to consider two bills to establish special counsel probes into President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The decision by DP members to push for Han’s removal from office came hours after floor leader Park Chan-dae expressed anger over the Cabinet’s failure to review the legislation during a morning meeting overseen by the acting president.
“We will immediately begin impeachment proceedings against the acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo,” Park said.
In his remarks, Park argued that Han’s failure to approve the bills was intended to “buy time and prolong the insurrection.”
The DP has characterized Yoon’s short-lived imposition of martial law as an attempted insurrection to replace the country’s democratic system with military rule.
Park also vowed to “snuff out remaining embers of the insurrection” in an apparent reference to Han and other officials that the DP views as being loyal to the now-suspended Yoon.
Some DP members have also suggested impeaching five Cabinet members at once to prevent the body from reaching a quorum, effectively neutralizing its ability to reject legislation passed by the National Assembly.
The party, which has accused Han of acquiescing to Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration and threatened to impeach him unless he cooperated with the DP-controlled National Assembly, said it would present an impeachment motion against the acting president on Thursday.
During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Han called upon the DP to reach an agreement with the conservative People Power Party (PPP) regarding the two contentious bills and three vacancies on the Constitutional Court, which will oversee Yoon’s impeachment case.
However, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik criticized Han’s call for a bipartisan consensus over the special counsel probes, arguing that the investigations are “being demanded by the people.”
The PPP claims that the DP’s proposed special counsel probe against the first lady is part of a larger effort to uncover dirt on the conservative party’s internal discussions.
The proposed special counsel probe against Kim would also address allegations that she interfered in the PPP’s candidate nomination process.
In response to Park’s declaration on Tuesday, the PPP accused the DP of holding Han and other Cabinet ministers “hostage” by threatening to impeach them if they do not agree to promulgate its bills.
Acting PPP leader Kweon Seong-dong accused the DP of acting “no differently from mobsters” by threatening to remove Han from office.
"The DP’s tactics of intimidation have reached a new extreme by interfering with the acting president’s legitimate exercise of his powers and threatening to impeach him if he does not obey,” Kwon said at a general meeting of lawmakers held at the National Assembly earlier in the day.
While Park said that a simple majority in the National Assembly is required to impeach Han from his position as prime minister, Kweon argued that two-thirds of lawmakers must support an impeachment motion against Han as he is currently the acting president.
“While the DP claims it wants to impeach Han for his conduct as acting president, its official argument is that he should be removed for how he acted as prime minister, which is a complete joke,” Kweon said.
The DP holds 170 seats in the legislature against the PPP’s 108 seats.
Legally speaking, a DP-led attempt to impeach Han could also lead the country into even murkier waters.
In her response to an enquiry from the DP to the National Assembly Research Service, legislative researcher Jeon Jinyoung said that “there is currently no academic consensus on whether the conditions for impeaching a prime minister would apply to an incumbent who is accused of wrongdoing before they became acting president.”
A premature attempt to impeach Han by the DP could also endanger the party’s efforts to have him appoint three justices to the nine-member Constitutional Court.
With its current bench of just six sitting justices, the court would have to reach a unanimous decision in support of Yoon’s impeachment to permanently remove him from office.
Although liberal newspaper Hankyoreh recently reported that the acting president has decided not to appoint more justices to the court, this claim was denied by Han's office on Tuesday.
“Acting President Han handles all issues according to the Constitution, relevant laws and the national interest,” the office said in a press release, adding that he remains “open to various opinions from not only politicians on both sides of the aisle but also academic experts and the media.”
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)