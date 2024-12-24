 Seoul to investigate social service worker attendance in response to Mino controversy
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 18:57
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at a city event on Dec. 23. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Tuesday that the city government will investigate work attendance by conscripted social service personnel after Mino of boy band Winner was recently accused of failing to show up to work.
 
In a post uploaded to his Facebook account, Oh noted that the controversy played a direct part in his order to the city’s institutions to check if their social service personnel are fulfilling their work requirements.
 
“While I am confident that the majority of personnel carry out their duties in their assigned positions, I also believe that we must prevent the negligence of a minority from triggering a sense of disgruntlement,” the mayor wrote.
 

Related Article

 
Oh also promised that the city government would “adopt firm measures in accordance with the findings of its investigation and suggest improvements to the social service system to the Military Manpower Administration.”
 
Under Korean law, all able-bodied adult men are required to undergo at least 18 months of military service.
 
Those who do not pass the physical qualification exam for active service but do not have debilitating health conditions are classified as social service personnel and given alternative 21-month assignments at public institutions, such as subway stations and government offices.
 
Mino of boy band Winner on Jan. 9, 2020 [NEWS1]

Local media have recently reported that Mino — whose real name is Song Min-ho — not only took sick leave on his last day of military duty on Monday, but also manipulated his attendance sheet with help from a worker at his assigned community center in Mapo District, western Seoul.
 
The Military Manpower Administration launched an investigation into Mino last Tuesday.
 
However, his agency YG Entertainment denied the rumor and claimed he took sick leave to receive medical treatment.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
