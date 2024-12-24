Stars team up to combat war and poverty with Unicef

Winner's Mino takes sick leave on last day of military service

Critical challenges loom as Korea becomes a super-aged society

Seoul to investigate social service worker attendance in response to Mino controversy

Related Stories

Choice for Seoul's next brand narrows to two

Free subway rides for the elderly becomes political flashpoint

Seoul gov't drops giant flagpole plan amid public backlash

Seoul to provide around 4,400 public housing for newlyweds

Seoul mayor vows to host gathering of freedom fighters' descendants next year during China visit