 Stars team up to combat war and poverty with Unicef
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 09:22 Updated: 24 Dec. 2024, 10:01
Members of the Unicef Team, from left: Felix of boy band Stray Kids, figure skater Kim Yuna, actor Kim Hye-soo and esports star Lee ″Faker″ Sang-hyeok [THE KOREAN COMMITTEE FOR UNICEF]

Members of the Unicef Team, from left: Felix of boy band Stray Kids, figure skater Kim Yuna, actor Kim Hye-soo and esports star Lee ″Faker″ Sang-hyeok [THE KOREAN COMMITTEE FOR UNICEF]

 
Felix of boy band Stray Kids joined forces with figure skating legend Kim Yuna, actor Kim Hye-soo and esports star Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok as part of the Unicef Team to help children around the world suffering from war, natural disasters and poverty.  
 
Unicef Team is a campaign organized by The Korean Committee for Unicef, encouraging everyone to support the organization’s efforts to combat child suffering globally. All four stars participated voluntarily, according to Felix's agency, JYP Entertainment. 
 

Related Article

 
Felix is the goodwill ambassador for Unicef Korea, alongside actor Kim Hye-soo. Kim Yuna is the goodwill ambassador for Unicef and Lee is the "Unicaster," who promotes Unicef through digital content.  
 
"We are deeply grateful to the four individuals who have donated their precious talents to this campaign, demonstrating heartfelt sincerity for children," said Cho Mi-jin, secretary general of The Korean Committee for Unicef, in a press release.
 
"We ask for your support and participation in the Unicef Team, helping children around the world suffering from ongoing war, natural disasters and poverty, who have faced an even more difficult year than ever."
 
Felix has been actively contributing to Unicef. He donated 100 million won ($69,000) in January and became the youngest Unicef honors member. In February, he participated in a project in Laos to provide clean water for children and made another donation on Sept. 15, in celebration of his birthday. 
 
Felix of Stray Kids as part of the Unicef Team [THE KOREAN COMMITTEE FOR UNICEF]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
