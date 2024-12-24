Winner's Mino takes sick leave on last day of military service
Mino of boy band Winner took sick leave on his last day of military duty on Monday, according to media reports.
Mino, the 31-year-old rapper whose real name is Song Min-ho, finished his 21-month military duty as a social service agent at a community facility in Mapo District, western Seoul.
Local media outlet Dispatch reported last week that Mino had been manipulating his attendance sheet by using a connection within the community facility. He didn't show up on his last day either and instead handed in a doctor's note that he was sick, according to Star News.
According to Dispatch, Mino had not been spotted working at the community center ever since he took a six-day vacation to Hawaii in October.
The Military Manpower Administration launched an investigation into Winner member Mino’s alleged neglect of military duty last Tuesday.
His agency YG Entertainment denied the rumor and claimed that he "has been taking leave in accordance with the military regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment.”
Social service agents receive 31 days of regular military leave and 30 days of sick leave. They are not allowed to use regular military leave consecutively with other types of leave, but are able to take their last day of service off. Social service agents that breach these regulations may face an extension of their military service.
