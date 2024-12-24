Today's fortune: Dec. 24, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: north1936: Follow your instincts.1948: Appreciate the wisdom that comes with age.1960: The more, the better.1972: Turn adversaries into allies.1984: Success comes with unity and teamwork.1996: Expand your connections for personal growth.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: romanticLucky direction: north1937: Live with love and gratitude in your heart.1949: Explore spirituality or delve into classic literature.1961: Treat your spouse with extra care.1973: You might find joy in people or objects that resonate with you.1985: Rekindle romance with your partner.1997: Cupid’s arrow may strike or spark romance.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1938: Unexpected luck related to food may come your way.1950: Positive news could brighten your day.1962: Anticipate cheerful expenditures.1974: Hopeful and valuable information may arise.1986: A day for personal and professional growth.1998: Confidence and bravery will guide you.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1939: Avoid excessive labor or stressful tasks.1951: Seek medical attention promptly if needed.1963: Be mindful of overexertion.1975: Avoid taking shortcuts or pushing too hard.1987: Keep professional and personal boundaries distinct.1999: Stay low-profile to avoid unnecessary attention.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1940: Positive outcomes are within reach.1952: Today may bring fulfillment and joy.1964: Seize the moment.1976: Happiness is a choice.1988: You may excel at something you enjoy.2000: Look ahead with a clear vision.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: strainedLucky direction: north1941: Avoid cold foods for your health.1953: Limit outings and stay at home.1965: Remember, people seldom change overnight.1977: Avoid crowded areas to reduce stress.1989: Diversify your efforts and mitigate risks.2001: Don’t let your emotions rule you.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: meetingLucky direction: north1942: Even if dissatisfied, keep your feelings in check.1954: You might feel slighted — don’t let it linger.1966: Avoid high expectations on others.1978: Stay consistent and genuine in your approach.1990: Forgive minor mistakes and practice tolerance.2002: A lackluster meeting might occur.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1943: Praise or recognition may come your way.1955: A treat or special meal may bring happiness.1967: You might achieve dual goals with ease.1979: Balance practical and symbolic success.1991: Showcase your talents and gain recognition.2003: Expect compliments and encouragement.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: People’s lives share more similarities than differences.1956: Downturns are temporary.1968: Light and shadow exist together.1980: A day to give rather than receive.1992: Effort and intention create pathways to success.2004: Fortunate circumstances may surround you.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1945: Grace and poise grow with age.1957: Continue learning regardless of age.1969: Pay attention to trends and cultural icons.1981: Perform tasks modestly rather than overachieving.1993: Avoid excessive drinking.2005: Bright and warm attire suits the day.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1946: A delightful expense may bring joy.1958: Plans may proceed smoothly.1970: Financial tips or opportunities might arise.1982: Additional income could come your way.1994: Small surprises may bring great happiness.2006: Expect to spend money on something worthwhile.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: Parents often yield to their children’s needs.1947: Take responsibility for tasks within your control.1959: Avoid relying too much on one person.1971: Act promptly on pending tasks.1983: Prioritize your responsibilities.1995: Stay focused and avoid unnecessary distractions.2007: Don’t envy others and focus on your goals.