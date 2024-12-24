Today's fortune: Dec. 24, 2024
Published: 24 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 (Nov. 24 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: north
1936: Follow your instincts.
1948: Appreciate the wisdom that comes with age.
1960: The more, the better.
1972: Turn adversaries into allies.
1984: Success comes with unity and teamwork.
1996: Expand your connections for personal growth.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: north
1937: Live with love and gratitude in your heart.
1949: Explore spirituality or delve into classic literature.
1961: Treat your spouse with extra care.
1973: You might find joy in people or objects that resonate with you.
1985: Rekindle romance with your partner.
1997: Cupid’s arrow may strike or spark romance.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1938: Unexpected luck related to food may come your way.
1950: Positive news could brighten your day.
1962: Anticipate cheerful expenditures.
1974: Hopeful and valuable information may arise.
1986: A day for personal and professional growth.
1998: Confidence and bravery will guide you.
Rabbit
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
1939: Avoid excessive labor or stressful tasks.
1951: Seek medical attention promptly if needed.
1963: Be mindful of overexertion.
1975: Avoid taking shortcuts or pushing too hard.
1987: Keep professional and personal boundaries distinct.
1999: Stay low-profile to avoid unnecessary attention.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1940: Positive outcomes are within reach.
1952: Today may bring fulfillment and joy.
1964: Seize the moment.
1976: Happiness is a choice.
1988: You may excel at something you enjoy.
2000: Look ahead with a clear vision.
Snake
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: strained
Lucky direction: north
1941: Avoid cold foods for your health.
1953: Limit outings and stay at home.
1965: Remember, people seldom change overnight.
1977: Avoid crowded areas to reduce stress.
1989: Diversify your efforts and mitigate risks.
2001: Don’t let your emotions rule you.
Horse
Wealth: spending
Health: average
Love: meeting
Lucky direction: north
1942: Even if dissatisfied, keep your feelings in check.
1954: You might feel slighted — don’t let it linger.
1966: Avoid high expectations on others.
1978: Stay consistent and genuine in your approach.
1990: Forgive minor mistakes and practice tolerance.
2002: A lackluster meeting might occur.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1943: Praise or recognition may come your way.
1955: A treat or special meal may bring happiness.
1967: You might achieve dual goals with ease.
1979: Balance practical and symbolic success.
1991: Showcase your talents and gain recognition.
2003: Expect compliments and encouragement.
Monkey
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1944: People’s lives share more similarities than differences.
1956: Downturns are temporary.
1968: Light and shadow exist together.
1980: A day to give rather than receive.
1992: Effort and intention create pathways to success.
2004: Fortunate circumstances may surround you.
Rooster
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1945: Grace and poise grow with age.
1957: Continue learning regardless of age.
1969: Pay attention to trends and cultural icons.
1981: Perform tasks modestly rather than overachieving.
1993: Avoid excessive drinking.
2005: Bright and warm attire suits the day.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1946: A delightful expense may bring joy.
1958: Plans may proceed smoothly.
1970: Financial tips or opportunities might arise.
1982: Additional income could come your way.
1994: Small surprises may bring great happiness.
2006: Expect to spend money on something worthwhile.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Parents often yield to their children’s needs.
1947: Take responsibility for tasks within your control.
1959: Avoid relying too much on one person.
1971: Act promptly on pending tasks.
1983: Prioritize your responsibilities.
1995: Stay focused and avoid unnecessary distractions.
2007: Don’t envy others and focus on your goals.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
