Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 07:03
한국, 중동 의존 줄이기 위해 미국 LNG 늘려
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Korea Gas Corp. (Kogas), the country’s state-run gas supplier that ranks among the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers in the world, has selected multiple U.S. companies to source LNG in a major shift from procurement from the Middle East.
state-run: 국영의
procurement: 조달
세계 최대 액화천연가스(LNG) 구매업체 중 하나이자 한국의 국영 가스 공급자인 한국가스공사는 중동 지역에서 LNG를 조달하던 것에서 벗어나 다수의 미국 기업을 LNG 공급업체로 선정했다.
The selection came as the country looks to increase imports of oil and gas from the United States in a bid to lessen Korea’s trade surplus with the world’s biggest economy and diversify energy sources.
in a bid to: ~하기 위해
lessen: 줄이다
trade surplus: 무역흑자
diversity: 다변화하다
이런 선택은 한국이 세계 최대 경제국인 미국에서 석유와 가스 수입을 늘려 미국과의 무역흑자를 줄이고 에너지 공급원을 다변화하기 위한 노력의 일환이다.
Kogas’s long-term LNG contracts with Oman and Qatar expire by the end of this year.
long-term: 장기
expire: 만료되다
가스공사가 오만 및 카타르와 체결한 장기 LNG 계약은 올해 말 만료된다.
“The selection of the U.S. bidders is intended to replace the soon-to-expire long-term contracts,” a spokesperson at Kogas said, “But we are not allowed to reveal their names until the bidding is finalized next year.”
bidder: 입찰업체
be intended to: ~을/를 의도하다
replace: 대체하다
가스공사 관계자는 “미국 입찰업체 선정은 곧 만료될 장기 계약을 대체하기 위한 것”이라며, ‘내년 입찰이 완료될 때까지 업체 이름은 공개할 수 없다”고 말했다.
Under the contracts, Qatar’s Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas has supplied about 4.9 million tons of LNG per year since 1999 and Oman LNG 4.1 million tons since 2000.
supply: 공급하다
per year: 매년
현 계약에 따라 카타르의 라스가스는 1999년부터 매년 LNG 약 490만t, 오만 LNG는 2000년부터 매년 410만t을 공급해 왔다.
The decision by the state-run corporation also comes with diplomatic implications since the incoming Donald Trump administration is expected to put pressure on Korea for more energy imports.
implication: 의미, 함의
incoming: 새로 들어오는, 곧 올
put pressure on: ~을/를 압박하다
가스공사의 이번 결정에 외교적 함의도 포함돼 있다. 곧 출범할 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 한국에 에너지 수입을 늘리라고 압박할 것으로 예상되기 때문이다.
Kogas struck a series of LNG contracts with the United States worth around 11 trillion won ($7.8 billion) between 2018 and 2019, during Trump’s first term.
strike: (계약 등을) 체결하다
a series of: 일련의, 여러 개의
worth: (가치 등이) ~에 달하는
가스공사는 트럼프 당선인의 첫 임기인 2018~2019년 사이 총 11조원에 달하는 미국산 LNG 계약을 여러 건 체결했다.
Other industry insiders and local media reports say that pricing could be also taken into consideration as the U.S.-sourced LNG will likely have a lower price tag compared to shipments from Oman and Qatar.
pricing: 가격
be taken into consideration: 고려되다
likely: ~할 가능성이 있다
lower price tag: 낮은 가격
업계 관계자들과 언론 보도에 따르면 오만과 카타르 LNG보다 미국산의 가격이 더 낮을 가능성이 있어 가격 경쟁력도 고려 요인이 될 수 있다.
Kogas was the single largest LNG importing company last year, bringing in a combined 44.12 million tons, according to data provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
single: 단일의
bring in: 들여오다, 수입하다
a combined: 총
산업통상자원부 자료에 따르면 가스공사는 지난해 단일 기업으로는 최대 LNG 수입 업체로, 총 4412만톤을 수입했다.
