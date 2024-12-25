Montenegro court dismisses crypto mogul Do Kwon's extradition appeal

Montenegro's Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal lodged by Korean crypto mogul Do Kwon over a verdict on his extradition, a report said Tuesday.In a unanimous decision, the Constitutional Court rejected the appeal that Kwon lodged, citing legal issues, according to the Montenegro daily Vijesti.With the latest decision, the European country's justice minister is set to decide on whether Kwon will face trial at home or in the United States.Kwon appears more likely to be extradited to the Uinted States, given the justice ministry's stance on the case.Kwon, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, is wanted both by Korea and the United States, where he faces investigation and indictment on charges connected to the crash of the firm's TerraUSD and Luna coins in May 2022.He was arrested in Montenegro in March last year after being caught traveling on a fake passport.Yonhap