Bigger, bolder, quirkier: Revamped MINI Countryman blends charm with performance
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 07:00
- SARAH CHEA
[TEST DRIVE]
GAPYEONG, Gyeonggi — Don’t dismiss the MINI from your wish list just because of its size. BMW’s sub-brand now offers the newest MINI Countryman, the largest and most versatile MINI in the lineup.
If you’re a camping enthusiast or searching for a second car for family outings, you’ll be glad to know that the MINI Countryman is back, completely revamped for the first time in seven years.
The new MINI Countryman has grown taller and longer, while maintaining its signature MINI design with updates like a unique circular display that complements its charming appearance.
The Korea JoongAng Daily recently test-drove the high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) variant of the MINI Countryman on a 100-kilometer (62-mile) round trip from Seoul to Gapyeong, Gyeonggi.
As you approach the car, its headlights give a welcoming “wink” when you unlock it. For those drawn to its adorable appeal, it’s hard not to smile. Despite MINI’s attempt to give the Countryman a sharper, more masculine look, it remains irresistibly cute and lovable.
The new MINI Countryman is now 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) longer, 25 millimeters wider and 105 millimeters taller, making it the largest MINI to date.
However, it’s still a small SUV. While space is adequate for someone 5 feet 4 inches tall, the back seat could feel cramped for three adults. It’s a family car, but ideally for families with no more than two children.
The horizontally placed door handles give the car a sportier vibe, and sitting in the driver’s seat feels akin to being in a luxurious cockpit. MINI has replaced the traditional gear sifter with a sleek toggle switch on the dashboard. The front fascia features airplane-like engine start buttons and other controls, adding to its unique character.
The JCW variant delivers a dynamic driving experience, thanks to its racing-inspired low suspension. The engine growls to life, and the car responds quickly and sensitively to light accelerator pressure. However, this heightened sensitivity might feel challenging for less experienced drivers.
Switching to Go-Kart sports mode enhances the experience with sportier engine sounds, stiffer steering and sharper acceleration.
One standout feature of the new MINI Countryman is its 9.4-inch (23.8-centimeter) circular display, the first of its kind in any vehicle. Codeveloped exclusively with Samsung Display for MINI, the round screen allows drivers to customize background images. While some might find it quirky, it complements the car’s overall aesthetic perfectly.
The car includes modern safety features, such as lane departure warnings. However, unlike other advanced systems, it does not automatically correct the car’s position, reinforcing that this vehicle might not suit inexperienced drivers.
The boot capacity expands to 1,450 liters (383 gallons) with the second row folded down, plus an additional 100 liters of hidden storage under the floor. This makes the Countryman a great choice for camping and outdoor activities.
The JCW variant of the MINI Countryman produces up to 317 horsepower and 40.8 kilogram-meters (7.2 pound-feet) of torque. It accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.4 seconds.
The MINI Countryman comes with a premium price tag, starting at 49.9 million won ($34,300) for the base model, with the JCW variant priced at 67 million won. While it’s not the most affordable small SUV, its charm and performance might just make it worth the investment.
