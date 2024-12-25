Christmas-'Times': Shoppers enjoy western Seoul mall
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 18:03 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 18:05
Times Square shopping mall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, is brimming with people over Christmas on Dec. 25.
Visitors enjoy shopping, dining and other recreational activities at the mall, which got into the festive holiday spirit with a "Maze Garden" out front and decorations throughout the interior.
