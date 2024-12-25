 Hana Financial Group's Travlog garners over 7 million subscribers
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:04
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, center, poses for a photo during a ceremony held at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Dec. 24 celebrating Travlog's 7 million subscriber milestone, with Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul, fourth from left, and Hana Card CEO Lee Ho-sung, sixth from left. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group’s Travlog, an online currency exchange service, has garnered over 7 million subscribers, the firm said Wednesday.
 
Hana's Travlog card service, launched in July 2022, allows users to convert Korean won into 58 different currencies around the clock without charging exchange fees. The service has been updated twice in July and August with a total of 17 additional currencies made available for the exchange.
 
After hitting the 3 million subscribers last year, the service surpassed the 5 million mark in May and reached the 7 million milestone in December.
 
The accumulated amount of currency exchange surpassed 1 trillion won ($685.3 billion) by the end of last year. As of December, the total amount reached over 3 trillion won.
 
“Travlog, with its subscribers hitting the 7 million milestone, is the result of thinking outside the box and is changing the paradigm of overseas traveling experiences,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo.
 
“Hana Financial Group will continue to provide support to ensure Travlog offers the best value and customer experience in 2025.”
 
According to Hana, Travlog saved its subscribers a total of 96.7 billion won in foreign exchange fees, 47.3 billion won in overseas card transaction fees and 26.1 billion won in overseas cash withdrawal fees so far.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
