 Santa Fe, EV3 rated among safest cars in annual gov't evaluation
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:33
Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's midsize SUV Santa Fe and Kia's EV3 entry level electric vehicle (EV) were included among the safest cars in this year's government automobile safety evaluation, the Transport Ministry said Wednesday.
 
The Hyundai and Kia models, along with Mercedes-Benz's E200 and Volvo's S60 sedans, received the highest safety rating of grade 1 in the annual Korean New Car Assessment Program evaluation conducted together by the ministry and the state-run Korea Transportation Safety Authority.
 
According to the ministry, the four models excelled in all three safety evaluation categories: collision safety, pedestrian safety and accident prevention.
 
This year's evaluation included a total of nine models across three categories of EV, hybrid and internal combustion engine types.
 
Among EVs, Hyundai's Casper Electric received a grade 3 rating, while Tesla's Model Y was given a grade 4 rating.
 
In the newly established EV battery management system safety evaluation, the EV3 and Casper Electric received grade 2 ratings, while the Model Y was rated grade 4, the ministry said.

Yonhap
