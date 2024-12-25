'Teenieping,' huge problem as parents scramble to find latest series toys for Christmas
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:56 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:17
The Christmas holiday is a time for couples and families to relax and enjoy each other's company, but for parents with young kids, it’s the season for a scavenger hunt to find the new Teenieping toy in extremely high demand amongst preschoolers.
The popular animation series “Catch! Teenieping” that hit the air in 2020 has been on the end of polarizing receptions from preschooler viewers and their parents: while the kids love it for the hundred-plus cute and colorful characters, parents have suffered from the release of countless dolls and toys from the series, giving rise to a nickname for the show in online parenting communities: "bankruptcy-ping."
The big hype this year seems to be in the castle toy inspired by the new character Auroraping, as parents queued outside hypermarkets early Christmas Eve to snatch the product as soon as it was restocked.
“Our kids love the characters to the extent that even I got to memorize the characters’ names,” 43-year-old Kim Min-jeong told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, at a hypermarket in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, on Tuesday.
Kim said she came to the hypermarket to buy Christmas gifts after sending her child to nursery school.
“The Auroraping toy, which is the most popular one, is already sold out,” she said. “I’ll have to just buy some other Teenyping toy and use that as a Christmas gift.”
Hompleus said they had restocked 1,200 Auroraping Castle Houses on Dec. 23, which had reportedly sold out on the day at many major branches, including its Gangseo, Ulsan, Gyeongju branches and elsewhere.
“We had to give tickets to the people in the queue,” an Emart employee said. “A lot of people queued up, but we only had 40 in stock.”
The unfortunate parents who weren't able to bag the Auroraping Castle House all turned to used marketplaces like Karrot or Bunjang, where people were selling the product for three to seven times the retail price of 39,900 won ($27).
