 'Teenieping,' huge problem as parents scramble to find latest series toys for Christmas
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

'Teenieping,' huge problem as parents scramble to find latest series toys for Christmas

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:56 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:17
A notice at a hypermarket in Seoul on Dec. 23 shows that Auroraping Castle House toy is sold out. [YONHAP]

A notice at a hypermarket in Seoul on Dec. 23 shows that Auroraping Castle House toy is sold out. [YONHAP]

 
The Christmas holiday is a time for couples and families to relax and enjoy each other's company, but for parents with young kids, it’s the season for a scavenger hunt to find the new Teenieping toy in extremely high demand amongst preschoolers.
 
The popular animation series “Catch! Teenieping” that hit the air in 2020 has been on the end of polarizing receptions from preschooler viewers and their parents: while the kids love it for the hundred-plus cute and colorful characters, parents have suffered from the release of countless dolls and toys from the series, giving rise to a nickname for the show in online parenting communities: "bankruptcy-ping."
 
The big hype this year seems to be in the castle toy inspired by the new character Auroraping, as parents queued outside hypermarkets early Christmas Eve to snatch the product as soon as it was restocked.
 
Auroraping Castle House displayed at the Emart Yongsan store in central Seoul on Dec. 19 [YONHAP]

Auroraping Castle House displayed at the Emart Yongsan store in central Seoul on Dec. 19 [YONHAP]

 
“Our kids love the characters to the extent that even I got to memorize the characters’ names,” 43-year-old Kim Min-jeong told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, at a hypermarket in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, on Tuesday.
 
Kim said she came to the hypermarket to buy Christmas gifts after sending her child to nursery school.
 
“The Auroraping toy, which is the most popular one, is already sold out,” she said. “I’ll have to just buy some other Teenyping toy and use that as a Christmas gift.”
 
Hompleus said they had restocked 1,200 Auroraping Castle Houses on Dec. 23, which had reportedly sold out on the day at many major branches, including its Gangseo, Ulsan, Gyeongju branches and elsewhere.
 
“We had to give tickets to the people in the queue,” an Emart employee said. “A lot of people queued up, but we only had 40 in stock.”
 
The unfortunate parents who weren't able to bag the Auroraping Castle House all turned to used marketplaces like Karrot or Bunjang, where people were selling the product for three to seven times the retail price of 39,900 won ($27).

BY LEE SOO-JEONG, LEE GA-RAM, CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags christmas toy teenieping auroraping

More in Industry

Korean chip firms start shifting from China on U.S. probe into market flooding

Christmas-'Times': Shoppers enjoy western Seoul mall

Santa Fe, EV3 rated among safest cars in annual gov't evaluation

Hana Financial Group's Travlog garners over 7 million subscribers

'Teenieping,' huge problem as parents scramble to find latest series toys for Christmas

Related Stories

Popular toy from 'Catch! Teenieping' series sells out ahead of Christmas Day

Toy story

Christmas-'Times': Shoppers enjoy western Seoul mall

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Four Christmas markets in Seoul that completely sleigh

Christmas cakes to give you the most bang for fewer bucks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)