Culture ministry announces list of 60 best bicycle routes in Korea

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 07:00
60 best bicycle routes picked by the government [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the 60 best travel routes for bike riding around the country.
 
The 60 travel courses have been co-developed along with regional tourism programs to be best suited for people traveling on their bicycles.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry received recommendations from bike travel groups and local governments starting in May and made the final selection depending on factors such as scenery and safety to select the 60 spots.
 
Seventeen courses were selected in the Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon areas. Nine were selected from Daejeon and Sejong and the North and South Chungcheong provinces, 10 from Gwangju and the North and South Jeolla regions, six from Daegu and North Gyeongsang, 16 from Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang and two from Jeju Island.
 
The courses were developed so that travelers would be able to access smaller villages, rivers and streams that would have been difficult to reach by car.
 
The ministry plans to use the 60 best travel routes to promote bicycle travel, while collaborating with local governments and private organizations to improve infrastructure and support systems. Considering that many bicycle routes are on the outskirts of urban areas, the ministry will provide information about nearby restaurants and cafes and connect the routes through activities like “stamp tours” to stimulate regional economies.
 
The Culture Ministry has been collaborating with other ministries and institutions to develop travel courses and related facilities for bike riders. The government will spend 2.8 billion won ($1.9 million) to establish detailed information systems for each course, develop themed travel products through public-private collaboration and promote diverse travel initiatives.
 
“We will refine the course information system to make it easy and safe to discover Korea’s hidden and charming spots by bicycle,” said Culture Minister Yu In-chon. “Our goal is to firmly establish bicycle travel as a key element and actively promote this initiative as the forefront of regional tourism.”
