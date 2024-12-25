IVE to release new music on Jan. 13, album on Feb. 3
Girl group IVE will release a new song on Jan. 13 and a new album, “IVE Empathy,” on Feb. 3, its agency, Starship Entertainment, said Wednesday.
The new song will be part of the album, which marks the group’s third EP, following “IVE Switch” released in April.
IVE recently completed its "Show What I Have" tour, performing 37 shows across 28 cities worldwide. The tour, which began in October last year and concluded in Japan in September, attracted 420,000 fans globally.
The group also performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Summer Sonic 2024 in Japan.
IVE earned multiple accolades at the 2024 MAMA Awards and the Melon Music Awards (MMA 2024) last month.
