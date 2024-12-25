 IVE to release new music on Jan. 13, album on Feb. 3
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IVE to release new music on Jan. 13, album on Feb. 3

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 11:04 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 11:25
Teaser image for IVE's upcoming album ″IVE Empathy″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT[

Teaser image for IVE's upcoming album ″IVE Empathy″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT[

 
Girl group IVE will release a new song on Jan. 13 and a new album, “IVE Empathy,” on Feb. 3, its agency, Starship Entertainment, said Wednesday.
 
The new song will be part of the album, which marks the group’s third EP, following “IVE Switch” released in April. 

Related Article

 
IVE recently completed its "Show What I Have" tour, performing 37 shows across 28 cities worldwide. The tour, which began in October last year and concluded in Japan in September, attracted 420,000 fans globally.
 
The group also performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Summer Sonic 2024 in Japan.
 
IVE earned multiple accolades at the 2024 MAMA Awards and the Melon Music Awards (MMA 2024) last month.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags IVE Starship Entertainment

More in K-pop

‘He was so beautiful and cute’: Kim Jae-joong's mother shares ‘unforgettable’ adoption story

IVE to release new music on Jan. 13, album on Feb. 3

Seoul to investigate social service worker attendance in response to Mino controversy

Winner's Mino takes sick leave on last day of military service

NCT’s Jaemin donates 100 million won to Unicef for global child welfare

Related Stories

Starship Entertainment opens online auditions for new boy band, foreigners eligible

Girl group IVE to release new music in January

IVE shows 'contrasting performances' with second EP 'IVE Switch'

IVE and Pepsi Korea to release new song in June

IVE to perform at Jamboree concert, joining NewJeans and NCT Dream
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)