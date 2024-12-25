NewJeans shares hopes for 'a big performance in Korea' during radio show
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 15:55
- YOON SO-YEON
Members of girl group NewJeans expressed their desire to "hold a big performance in Korea" during their first radio appearance in two years on Wednesday.
The five members took part in a CBS radio show on Christmas morning and shared their stories for an hour and 25 minutes. The members introduced themselves individually, without using the name NewJeans.
"We hope to be able to hold a big performance in Korea," Hanni said.
"And what I mean by a big performance is something where we can pour out everything that we have in us, rather than just somewhere with a lot of people. We want something like the one we had at the Tokyo Dome this year. We don't have anything planned yet, but we hope we can get together with Bunnies and make it come true."
Bunnies is the name of NewJeans' fan club.
The five members opened up the show singing "Silent Night" and Hanni sang her self-written song "Darling, Darling," after which she shed tears.
"I wanted to share this song with Bunnies because while I was writing this song, it was so difficult for us," Hanni said as she choked up. Hyein also broke into tears.
"A lot of things happened this year and I think I grew a lot through all of them," Haerin said, without mentioning details. "We saw new sides of the world and something happened inside of me. I think I changed completely at some point."
The five members announced on Nov. 28 that their exclusive contracts with their agency ADOR ended after the company failed to meet their demands. The agency filed for a court verification on the members' claims and the members have been continuing their activities without using the group name.
When asked their New Year wishes by the host, member Hyein answered, "A happy year where no one is sick," and Minji said, "I hope it's a year where a lot of people are happy and don't suffer."
The singers recently prepared free food and drinks for people attending a rally on Dec. 14 calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
They will take part on the first day of the Golden Disc Awards, set to take place on Jan. 4 and 5 in Fukuoka, Japan.
